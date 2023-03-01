



Happy birthday (Mar. 1): Counterintuitively, the most formidable warrior is peaceful inside. The decisive, powerful action you take this year comes from a placid center. You'll achieve this core of calm through habits and practices aimed at your physical and mental strength. The calm also allows you to love freely, have fun in relationships and make exciting things happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While there are those who resist work, your industriousness exists in you as a basic drive, which today feels equal to the need for food, shelter and companionship. There's something you must do, and you will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've been the guest, and soon it will be your turn to be the host. The more planning you do in this regard, the better. You have the bright ideas and the organization it takes to execute brilliantly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You haven't always been given your due care and respect, but you're not bitter. You'll be visited by the ghosts of the past, memories you could interpret many ways. You'll choose the most empowering.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Big plans take time to come together. The enormity of a task makes it seem daunting, but the castle is built brick by brick. Faith is an essential ingredient. Believe, keep working, and much will be achieved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're aware of the image you uphold, but you're also not too proud to do what needs to be done. The work at hand may be tedious and unglamorous, but it is also simple and pays directly, making it well worth the effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make the distinction between compromise and sacrifice or resignation. A compromise will bond the relationship, but giving too much or settling for less than you could have will seed resentment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The schedule may be predictable, but your mood won't be, and this changes everything. You may do the same action again, but you're never the same person twice. You'll surprise yourself in the best ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What you've done so far with a project has not worked the way you wanted it to. Now you'll go about things very differently. Instead of trying to solve the problem, you'll solve yourself and the problem disappears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Address the things that are bothering you, ideally with someone who is not involved. This will help you gain perspective. Once you get objectivity on the matter, you'll see your way to a considerate strategy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The goal is still far off, so enjoy where you are now. There's no reason to delay your happiness. People who are successful may or may not be happy, but people who are happy are always successful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As impressive as a person's accomplishments may be, exemplary characters decide who they want to work and play with based on other criteria. What someone has done is less important than how they treat people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is a rare soul indeed who can love unconditionally, give selflessly and accept the whole of another person. Even if it happens inside a single moment, or a season of life, it's to be cherished.

LOVE’S BATTLEFIELD: Venus and Jupiter align in Aries, the sign of the warrior. If love is a battlefield, the heart is a soldier, a fierce protector, facing the fight with courage and determination. In this scene, Jupiter is a master of computer-generated images, duplicating the troops and making it seem like a grand-scale conflict when in fact it may be two actors in front of a green screen.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Fans await the release of JB7, the upcoming seventh studio album from Justin Bieber. Whether accidentally or by design, Bieber has often followed an excellent astrological adage: Release major works around the time of your solar return. Bieber’s natal sun, Venus and Saturn are in Pisces, the sign of old souls and sensitive artists. Mercury is in musical Aquarius and Uranus and Neptune are in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.



