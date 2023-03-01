Houston and Kansas Among Projected No. 1 Seeds

March is upon us. Brace yourself for the ensuing madness.

Some conference tournaments have already begun and the start of the NCAA Tournament is not far off.

Get ready for the month ahead in the wild world of college hoops and check in with the NFL combine from Indianapolis and the MLB in the midst of spring training.

In today's Winners Club you'll find:

Projecting the NCAA Tournament Field of 68

Selection Sunday is 11 days away. That's when we'll know exactly who's going dancing and who's been left out of the tourney.

Plenty can change between now and then. Some conference tournaments are already underway or just about to tip off and Pat Forde previewed what he lovingly dubbed the "Little Dance" that comes before the Big Dance.

The action has already begun in the Atlantic Sun, Horizon League, Patriot League and Sun Belt and things get underway today in the Big South, Northeast and Ohio Valley.

Forde broke down the first 14 conference tournaments that are taking place this week. That includes his pick for each, a dark horse, the regular-season champion and more key information.

If you haven't been keeping up with Kevin Sweeney's Bracket Watch series, now is as good a time as ever to tap in.

He has detailed seeding projections for the entire field of 68 along with notes for each region. See who's on the bubble, which teams are set to earn No. 1 seeds and what the potential round of 64 matchups might look like.

10 Teams with Best Odds to Reach the Final Four, via SI Sportsbook

Houston +130

Kansas +160

Alabama +185

Purdue +200

UCLA +270

Arizona +325

Baylor +380

Connecticut +430

Texas +500

Tennessee +550

Free Agency Landing Spots and NFL News

The official start of free agency is just two weeks away, though teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents two days early.

Michael Fabiano wrote about the best landing spots for four of the top running backs set to be available in this year's class:

Josh Jacobs, Raiders: The league's leading rusher may very well return to Las Vegas following a career year, but could an offseason move to the Dolphins or Panthers mean more fantasy production?

Jamaal Williams, Lions: After finding the end zone an NFL-best 17 times on the ground a season ago, Williams could potentially leave Detroit. Would Philadelphia be a good fit?

David Montgomery, Bears: After a down season in Chicago, Montgomery may be best suited by moving on. Do the Bills make sense for the 25-year-old back?

Kareem Hunt, Browns: Cleveland's backup back was firmly in Nick Chubb's shadow last season. Would a move to Denver make him fantasy relevant once again?

As I'm sure you're well aware, the NFL combine is underway from Indianapolis this week.

Albert Breer discussed the top storylines heading into the combine, one of which is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose stock is quickly rising.

Last week, Richardson, a redshirt sophomore with one season as a starter under his belt, saw his odds to be drafted first overall shorten dramatically all the way down to +750. He was once available at odds as long as +10000, but as hype builds around the tantalizing prospect, it seems more and more likely he could come off the board first.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is still the odds-on favorite at SI Sportsbook at -150. Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud is next at +333 and then Richardson and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis are tied at +700.

Saturday is when the quarterbacks are scheduled to work out at the combine and all eyes will be on Richardson.

A whole lot happened around the NFL this week, so allow me to get you up to speed with the Cliff notes: The Bears are reportedly leaning toward trading the No. 1 pick – starting Justin Fields at quarterback is "the plan right now" for Chicago … Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin shut down the idea of a Tee Higgins trade … the Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz … the Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota … the Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette … the Giants plan to part ways with wide receiver Kenny Golladay … Titans general manager Ran Carthon affirmed the team's commitment to quarterback Ryan Tannehill … the Eagles promoted quarterback coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator … and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will reportedly take the coming season off.

Fantasy Baseball Draft Review

Our very own Jen Piacenti took part in the 15-team League of Alternative Baseball Reality (LABR) fantasy baseball draft last week.

Now that the dust has settled on the selections, it's time to review each manager's favorite picks, biggest regrets and take a look at the final rosters.

Piacenti landed reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge in the first round. See how the rest of her draft went.

As spring training progresses, Piacenti continues to check in on the MLB futures markets in advance of Opening Day.

Earlier this week, she followed up her NL Pennant odds piece with the AL check-in and now the focus is the Cy Young favorites in both leagues.

NL Cy Young Contenders

Sandy Alcantara +475

Corbin Burnes +500

Justin Verlander +600

Max Scherzer +750

Spencer Strider +1100

Aaron Nola +1200

Max Fried +1200

AL Cy Young Contenders

Jacob deGrom +600

Gerrit Cole +600

Dylan Cease +800

Alek Manoah +900

Carlos Rodon +1000

Shohei Ohtani +1000

In Other News

Ranking the 11 True NBA Title Contenders: The regular season is winding down and the contenders and pretenders have largely separated themselves. See where the defending champs come in along with the rest of the top teams.

Blackhawks Trade Patrick Kane to Rangers: Chicago is sending the veteran to New York in exchange for a 2023 conditional second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Kane spent the first 16 years of his career with the Blackhawks, who selected him No. 1 in 2007.

Browns, Jets to Play in Hall of Fame Game: Cleveland and New York will play one another in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 3. A trio of 2023 Hall of Famers have ties to the two franchises: Joe Klecko spent 11 years in New York and Darrelle Revis was with the team for eight seasons and Joe Thomas played for the Browns for his entire career.

Thanks for reading! Winners Club will be back in your inbox on Friday. Talk to you then.