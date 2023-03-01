Seretse Clouden of Wallington, N.J., a felon, is in custody again after federal agents say he tried to fly to Florida with checked bags containing a semiautomatic rifle, a second rifle, a handgun, a stun gun, a spring-loaded knife, an expandable baton and fake U.S. marshal credentials.

Billy Nolen, an FAA administrator who's creating a panel to review airline safety after several recent incidents involving commercial planes, has another one to probe after evasive action was needed when a Learjet took off without clearance while a JetBlue flight prepared to land on an intersecting runway in Boston.

Todd Aaronson of the California tourism group Visit Modesto said, "Mother Nature is truly in charge" as the state's almond trees open up despite an unusually chilly and wet winter and declining bee populations.

Brady McGee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service called it "truly remarkable" as a survey counted 241 endangered Mexican gray wolves in New Mexico and Arizona, up from zero two decades ago.

Pedro Pierluisi, governor of Puerto Rico, said "animal welfare comes first" and "questions have been raised for a long time" as the territory closes its only zoo after years of alleged negligence, a lack of resources and animal deaths highlighted by activists.

Virginia Brugger of Argentina wrote on Facebook, "My heart went with you! I love you forever," after the remains of her partner, who disappeared while riding his ATV along the coast in the province of Chubut, appear to have been found inside a school shark caught by a fisherman.

Joel Rabinowitz of St. Albans, England, was among those looking up in amazement, saying, "I would have never expected that to happen here; it was crazy, really," after the skies of the United Kingdom were painted in green, purple and deep red as the northern lights became visible much farther south than usual.

Terje Aasland, Norway's energy minister, met with activists protesting a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway, only to be told that he was speaking "nonsense."

Scott Gastel of New York City's transportation department said the sign in Queens was soon replaced, but no ump was needed to call the error as the road named after baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson was dubbed "Jakie Robinson Parkway."