Justices question power to end loans





WASHINGTON -- In arguments lasting more than three hours Tuesday in two separate cases, conservative justices holding the Supreme Court's majority questioned the Biden administration's authority to broadly cancel, wipe away or reduce federal student loans held by millions of Americans because of the covid-19 emergency.

Loan payments that have been on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago are supposed to resume no later than this summer. Without the loan relief promised by the Biden plan, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer said, "delinquencies and defaults will surge."





The plan has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts.

President Joe Biden's only hope for being allowed to move forward appeared to be the slim possibility, based on the arguments, that the court would find that Republican-led states and individuals challenging the plan lacked the legal right to sue.

That would allow the court to dismiss the lawsuits at a threshold stage, without ruling on the basic idea of the loan forgiveness program that appeared to trouble the justices on the court's right side.

Chief Justice John Roberts was among the justices who grilled Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and suggested that the administration had exceeded its authority.

Three times, Roberts said the program would cost $500 billion, pointing to its wide impact and hefty expense as reasons the administration should have gotten explicit approval from Congress. The administration says the program is grounded in a 2003 law that was enacted in response to the military conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and has estimated its cost at $400 billion over 30 years.

"If you're talking about this in the abstract, I think most casual observers would say if you're going to give up that much ... money, if you're going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject that's of great controversy, they would think that's something for Congress to act on," Roberts said.





Justice Brett Kavanaugh said it "seems problematic" for the administration to use an "old law," the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, usually called the HEROES Act, to unilaterally implement a debt relief program that Congress had declined to adopt.

The HEROES Act gives the secretary of education the power to "waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision" to protect borrowers affected by "a war or other military operation or national emergency."

"Some of the biggest mistakes in the court's history were deferring to assertions of executive emergency power," Kavanaugh said. "Some of the finest moments in the court's history were pushing back against presidential assertions of emergency power."

At another point, though, Kavanaugh suggested the program might be on firmer legal ground than other pandemic-related programs that were ended by the court's conservative majority, including an eviction moratorium and a requirement for vaccines or frequent testing in large workplaces.

Those earlier programs halted by the court were billed largely as public health measures intended to slow the spread of covid-19. The loan forgiveness plan, by contrast, is aimed at countering the economic effects of the pandemic.

Prelogar said its plan fit comfortably within the statutory language, which she said had authorized the secretary of education to act.

"The whole point of this statute, its central mission and function, is to ensure that in the face of a national emergency that is causing financial harm to borrowers, the secretary can do something," she said.

Prelogar and some of the liberal justices sought several times to turn the arguments back to the people who would benefit from the program. The administration says that 26 million people have applied to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven under the plan.

"The states ask this court to deny this vital relief to millions of Americans," she said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said her fellow justices will be making a mistake if they take for themselves, instead of leaving it to education experts, "the right to decide how much aid to give" people who will struggle if the program is struck down.

"Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater. You can't get credit. You're going to pay higher prices for things," Sotomayor said.

But Roberts pointed to evident favoritism.

"Didn't half the borrowers say they would not have any trouble paying their loans without regard to the forgiveness program?" Roberts asked.

Prelogar said it would be difficult to segregate the two groups and that the pause in loan repayments applied to all borrowers.

Roberts offered a hypothetical example of a person who passes up college to start a lawn service with borrowed money.

"Nobody's telling the person who is trying to set up the lawn service business that he doesn't have to pay his loan," Roberts said.

"We like to usually leave situations of that sort, when you're talking about spending the government's money, which is the taxpayers' money, to the people in charge of the money, which is Congress."

Sotomayor responded that "everybody suffered in the pandemic, but different people got different benefits because they qualified under different programs."

Justice Elena Kagan also addressed the chief justice's concern.

"Congress passed a statute that dealt with loan repayment for colleges, and it didn't pass a statute that dealt with loan repayment for lawn businesses," she said. "And so Congress made a choice, and that may have been the right choice or it may have been the wrong choice, but that's Congress' choice."

SIDES DRAWN

In separate cases, six Republican-led states -- Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina -- and two individuals are lined up against the plan as a violation of Biden's executive authority. Democratic-led states and liberal interest groups are backing the administration in urging the court to allow the plan to take effect.

The justices' questions mirrored the partisan political divide over the issue, with conservatives arguing that noncollege workers should not be penalized and liberals arguing for the break for the college educated.

Speaking on the eve of the arguments, Biden said, "I'm confident the legal authority to carry that plan is there."

The president, who once doubted his own authority to broadly cancel student debt, first announced the program in August. Legal challenges quickly followed.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona proposed a plan that would affect more than 40 million borrowers, about half of whom would see their balances wiped clean. It would eliminate up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples.

Those who received Pell Grants, a form of financial aid for low- and middle-income students, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.

The HEROES Act was primarily intended to keep service members from being hurt financially while they fought in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nebraska and other states that sued say the 20 million borrowers who would have their entire loans erased would get a "windfall" leaving them better off than before the pandemic.

"This is the creation of a brand new program, far beyond what Congress intended," Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell said in court Tuesday.

The national emergency is expected to end May 11, but the administration says the economic consequences will persist, despite historically low unemployment and other signs of economic strength.

In addition to the debate over the authority to forgive student debt, the court is confronting whether the states and two individuals whose challenge also is before the justices have the legal right, or standing, to sue.

Parties generally have to show that they would suffer financial harm in order to have standing in cases such as this. A federal judge initially found that the states would not be harmed and dismissed their lawsuit before an appellate panel said the case could proceed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in repeatedly questioning Nebraska's Campbell on that issue. But it would take at least one other conservative vote to form a majority.

"Why didn't the state just make MOHELA [the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority] come then?" Barrett asked.

Campbell, Nebraska's solicitor general, who represented the states, said it was "a question of state politics."

Prelogar conceded that the loan authority would have standing had it chosen to sue in its own name. But it did not, she said, and Missouri was not entitled to sue on its behalf.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the authority was independent of the state.

TEXAS CASE

The second case, Department of Education v. Brown, was brought by the two borrowers, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, and it also raised questions about standing.

Of the two individuals who sued in Texas, Brown is ineligible for relief under the plan because her loans are held by commercial entities rather than the government, while Taylor is eligible for $10,000 rather than $20,000 because he did not receive a Pell Grant.

The challenges by Brown and Taylor would not benefit them, but instead would ensure that no one gets relief from the loan forgiveness program, Prelogar said.

A trial court ruled that they had standing to sue because they had been deprived of the opportunity to urge the administration to expand the plan to provide greater debt relief.

"Talk about ways in which courts can interfere with the processes of government through two individuals in one state who don't like the program can seek and obtain a universal relief barring it for anybody anywhere," Justice Neil Gorsuch said.

If the Supreme Court rules that at least one plaintiff in one of the cases has standing, it will address whether the debt forgiveness plan is lawful.

Among those in the courtroom Tuesday was Kayla Smith, a recent graduate of the University of Georgia, who camped out near the court the night before in order to get a seat. Biden's plan would lift a burden for her mother, who borrowed more than $20,000 in federal student loans to help Smith attend college.

"It just seems kind of messed up that college is the expectation, higher education is the expectation, but then at the same time, people's lives are being ruined," said Smith, 22, of Atlanta.

The cases are Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown. A decision is expected by late June.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko and Collin Binkley of The Associated Press, by Adam Liptak of The New York Times and by Robert Barnes and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post.

Nebraska Solicitor General Jim Campbell speaks with reporters outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after arguing before the court against President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. Standing behind Campbell are Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, from left, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Ray Wagner of the Missouri Attorney General's office and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attends a rally for student debt relief advocates outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



People walk down the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after the first of two hearings over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks at a rally of student debt relief advocates outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, ahead of arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a rally for student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attends a rally for student debt relief advocates outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, as the court hears arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)











Gallery: Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court







