On canceling Dilbert

By canceling my favorite cartoon just because of your apparent fear of the woke mob, you are, in effect, censoring what I can read. And if you are going to cancel my preferred reading, there will be no point for me to renew my subscription when it runs out in a couple of months. I will miss reading it with my breakfast, but I will no longer be able to trust what I am reading, because if you censor one thing, how will I know you aren’t censoring other things? I won’t know if you are printing the truth or a sanitized version to cater to some group or other.

You certainly don’t mind offending me with a lot of the editorials and letters you print, but canceling Dilbert is the last straw for me.

JOE CROMWELL White Hall

Bad fit for Arkansas

Three letters in the Sunday Voices section (Ed Darling, John Rollans and Donald Putman) highlighted Arkansas’ current governor’s fitness for her job. Two indicated that Senate Bill 81 is “a terrible piece of legislation,” “will do great harm to public education,” and “will create segregated schools.” Does anybody think these critiques of this bill sound familiar? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policies, perhaps? DeSanders seems to have taken more than a few cues from him when it comes to educational policies. After living in Florida for 20 years and seeing its educational programs at all levels, I agree that she may not be a good fit for governor of our state if she continues to embrace his educational politics.

BEVERLY JACOBS Little Rock

The impropriety line

Re the letter from Mary Walker: Mary, Mary, Mary. Surely you can discern the difference between an adult reading “Shades of Grey” and innocent children being exposed to pornographic material.

When and where did we cross this line of impropriety? Seriously.

PAM MONTGOMERY Conway

About those vouchers

Does the education voucher bill mean that each homeschooled child receives $7,000 each year? If so, does a meth addict with three kids automatically receive $21,000 annually if she tells the state she has taken her kids out of school and is “teaching them at home”?

Is there any accountability written into the law? If the vouchers take the form of reimbursements for education-related expenses, who will decide what expenses are valid, and where is the bureaucracy to monitor the individual receipts, ensure they are legitimate, and cut the individual checks? I see no problem with this scenario, do you?

STEVE OWEN Hot Springs Village

Information caution

We are in an age where information of all kinds is readily available. The Internet, along with television and the speed of communications, allows the information to be quickly available, almost as soon as it is developed. In some ways, this marvel of communications is helpful. In other ways, divulging too much information about a particular topic can be very harmful, especially if it endangers our servicemen and women and our country itself.

Recently in the United States, we have seen at least one aerial intrusion into our privacy. On a daily basis, we also read about the war in Ukraine and the weaponry that Western nations plan to send to Ukraine. Both of these avenues of information are detrimental to the security of the United States. We certainly don’t want to give out useful information to nations that oppose us, but that is exactly what we are doing. How much easier is it for Mr. Putin and his generals to plan attacks on Ukraine knowing that a certain number of battle tanks, artillery, rocketry or other weapons will be available to the Ukrainians at a certain time? If, for no other reason, the information we divulge supports intelligence that opposing nations have acquired, then it should be withheld.

The press is always anxious to get information quickly and sometimes exclusively and outdo their competitors. However, we do not need to give valuable information to anyone, including the press, when it will harm the safety and security of the United States. As one who served in the military working with secret information, I know how potentially damaging such information can be and why it was kept secret.

I ask our congressional representatives to make a point of condemning our careless habit of passing along too much information and work to secure the secrets we hold to keep our country safe.

