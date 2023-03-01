Sections
Little Rock mayor's State of the City address postponed due to possibility of severe weather

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:15 p.m.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announces a citywide mask mandate in public places owned and operated by Little Rock during a City Hall news conference in this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo. The mandate is scheduled to end in April 2022, unless the city’s Board of Directors votes to continue it. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s annual State of the City address has been rescheduled for next week because of the possibility of severe weather Thursday evening, according to a news release the city issued Wednesday afternoon.

Scott had been scheduled to deliver his address at 6 p.m. Thursday at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School. The speech is now scheduled to take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the same location. 

"The storm potential is significant enough that the City is rescheduling the address as a precaution to ensure the safety of all attendees," the news release said. "Little Rock residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast and remain aware of weather conditions today and Thursday."
