LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Illinois State midweek matchup

Arkansas 2 Illinois State 1 -- Bottom 1st Inning

The Razorbacks strike back quickly in the first frame.

Jace Bohrofen was hit by the pitch and then Wegner crushed a ball into the Hog Pen. His blast registered a 108-mph exit velocity.

Illinois State 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Morris struck out the first batter and then ran into trouble. He surrendered a one-out double and then an RBI single to cleanup hitter Adrian Flores to give the Redbirds the lead.

After a two-out walk, Morris escaped the inning on a flyout to center.

Pregame:

It is a clear day at Baum-Walker with the temperature in the low-60s with an 8-mph breeze blowing out to right-center.

Arkansas (5-2) is coming off its first series win of the season against Eastern Illinois.

The Razorbacks have not lost a nonconference home series in the regular season since the 2014 campaign.

Probable starters: Illinois State RHP Thomas Harper (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Zack Morris (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

Josenberger CF

Bohrofen RF

Wegner LF

Slavens 1B

Stovall 2B

Diggs DH

Cali 3B

Rowland C

Bolton SS