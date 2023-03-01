Major indexes wrap up February with more losses

A frigid February for Wall Street closed out with more losses Tuesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to lock in a loss of 2.6% for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% Tuesday, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Both also sank over the month.

After a strong start to the year, bolstered by hopes that inflation was on the way down, Wall Street shifted into reverse last month. A stream of recent data showed that U.S. inflation and the overall economy are remaining more resilient than expected. That’s forced investors to raise their forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates and how long policymakers will keep them elevated.

High rates are meant to drive down inflation, but they also raise the risk of a recession. High rates also drag down prices for stocks and other investments.

After hoping earlier this year that the Fed will soon pause its aggressive rate increases, and perhaps even begin cutting rates later in 2023, traders have now come to believe the Fed’s long insistence that it plans to take rates higher for longer to ensure that the job is done on inflation.

The Fed has said it wants rates to climb to a “sufficiently restrictive” level where the economy slows enough to get inflation down to its 2% goal.

“Everything is sort of churning,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. “Right now, the economy is doing fairly well, but earnings estimates for 2023 for the S&P 500 are continuing to drift lower. So you’re still moving in a softening direction. It’s just: How close do you get to the ground?” He has raised his forecast for how high the Fed will ultimately raise rates, but also said it’s difficult to feel a great amount of certainty given all the push and pull.

“What everyone’s hoping for is that they are restrictive but not destructive,” Martin said of the Fed and rate increases. “Where we end up, there’s just a wide range of outcomes.” Many investors now see the Fed lifting its key overnight interest rate up to at least 5.25%, if not higher, and keeping it there through the end of the year. The Fed’s rate is currently set in a range of 4.50% to 4.75% after starting 2022 at virtually zero.

The heightened expectations for rates sent yields jumping in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.92% Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that shape the economy’s health and is still near its highest level since November.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, ticked up to 4.81% from 4.78%, near its highest level since 2007.

Worries about rates have caused the S&P 500’s gain for the year to more than halve. It was up as much as 8.9% in early February, the day before a report showed that U.S. employers hired nearly a third of a million more people in January than expected.

Such strength is good news for the economy and calms fears about a recession hitting imminently. But the Fed worries it could also feed into upward pressure on inflation. Not only are jobs still plentiful, but U.S. households also increased their spending at stores and elsewhere in January.

Now the S&P 500 is hanging onto a gain of 3.4% for the year.

Re p o r t s o n t h e U. S . economy released Tuesday showed some slight cracks. One said confidence among U.S. consumers unexpectedly fell in February. Another said manufacturing in the Chicago region weakened more than expected.

All the worries have come across a backdrop of falling earnings for big corporations. S&P 500 companies are in the midst of reporting their first decline in profits from year-ago levels since 2020, according to FactSet.

Most companies have already reported results for the last three months of 2022, but several big-name retailers are still on the schedule for this week.

Among them was Target, which reported better profit and revenue Tuesday than expected for the latest quarter. But the retailer also echoed other companies in giving a cautious forecast for upcoming results as U.S. households contend with still-high inflation. Shares of Target Corp. rose 1% on the day.

On the losing end was Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd. Shares of the company tumbled 10.2% after it reported a bigger loss for the latest quarter than expected. The company also gave profit forecasts for the upcoming quarter and year that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 12.09 points to 3,970.15. The Dow fell 232.39 to 32,656.70 and the Nasdaq dropped 11.44 to 11,455.54.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.



