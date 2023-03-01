Maumelle beats Sheridan 60-51 in 5A state tourney

Senior Addison Shelton and freshmen Jordan Harris and Jacob Lanier sparked a 14-0 turnaround after the second-half deficit, leading the Hornets to a 60-51 win over the regional favorite Yellowjackets in the first boys game of the 5A playoffs at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The win was a measure of redemption for a Maumelle team that did not make it past the first round last year, when the tournament was held in Sheridan.

“We’ve been to three state championships and lost. Last year, losing in the first round hurt more than any of the state championship losses,” Hornets Coach Michael Shook said. “That was the first time we had ever lost in the first round. You have to do everything it takes to get this win.” Shelton totaled 15 points and 3 rebounds, while Lanier (12 points and 11 rebounds) and Harris (11 points and 10 rebounds) followed in offense. Defensively, the 5A-Central champion Hornets (19-11) held Sheridan to 6-for-29 shooting in the second half and 16-for-52 overall (30.8%) for the game.

Maumelle also outrebounded Sheridan 36-29, although the Yellowjackets (18-11) had 7 steals to the Hornets’ 2.

Sheridan Coach Joe Scott credited Maumelle with physicality to disrupt the Yellowjackets’ offense in the final 12 minutes.

“They pushed us off the line,” Scott said. “They got us deeper than we wanted to get from our shots. Two-for-17 in the fourth and 4-for-12 in the third, those are not the stats you want in a state tournament game.” Maumelle made 19 of 42

(45.2%) for the game.

Justin Crews had 23 points and Peyton Free sank 10 points to lead Sheridan, which led 14-13 after one quarter and was tied with Maumelle at 25-all at halftime.

“We never quit,” Scott said. “We just came up short.” Maumelle will take on Siloam Springs or Greene County Tech at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.



