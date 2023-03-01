New Zealand confirmed in a lighthearted tweet that everyone in the country on census night will need to submit personal information to the government -- including Harry Styles, the British pop star who will be there for a concert. When asked by local entertainment magazine Coup De Main whether Styles would have to do the census next Tuesday along with the rest of the country, Stats NZ , the official data agency, said on Twitter that those who needed to be counted on the night included "tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction," the 2010s boy band that catapulted Styles to fame. Now touring Australia, Styles is slated to perform at a stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Like millions of other people in New Zealand that day, he must fill out a form with questions including the number of stories in his home, whether he has a disability and his smoking habits. New questions this year relate to gender, sexual identity and "variations of sex characteristics."

More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor's family is "now deciding end of life matters." "Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement issued Monday night. Sizemore collapsed Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining "in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care." The aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago said. Sizemore, 61, has starred in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down." While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.