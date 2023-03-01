Never really a chance

The University of Arkansas men’s basketball team didn’t blow a lead at Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Losing leads on the road has been a problem for the Razorbacks, but they never could get ahead against the Volunteers.

Tennessee led the final 38:55 as the No. 12 Vols beat Arkansas 75-57 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., in front of an announced senior night crowd of 18,324.

The Vols (22-8, 11-6 SEC) led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

“Tennessee completely outplayed us,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Vols senior forward Oliver Nkamhoua had 16 points, hitting 7 of 12 shots, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals for Tennessee. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals off the bench and freshman forward Tobe Awaka had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Freshman guard Anthony Black led Arkansas with 13 points and hit 6 of 9 shots, but he also had 6 of the Razorbacks’ 16 turnovers.

“They were physical, and we were not able to withstand the physicality taking care of the basketball,” Musselman said. “Certainly we’d like the entire team to take better care of the basketball.”

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 turnovers.

“I know my turnovers were really on me, except for that one Vescovi stole from me,” Council said. “The other two I just jumped in the air and threw it out of bounds.

“Just silly mistakes from me and throughout the team.” Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis also scored 13 points and freshman guard Nick Smith added 12, but both also had 2 turnovers as did freshman forward Jordan Walsh.

“That’s 10 turnovers between our primary ball handlers,” Musselman said in reference to Black, Davis and Smith. “Then you add in Ricky’s.

“And there were a lot of passes tonight that were just thrown out of bounds.” Tennessee came into the game ranked second nationally in field goal defense (35.9%) and third in scoring defense

(56.7 points per game) and equaled those numbers almost exactly in shutting down Arkansas.

The Razorbacks shot 36.7% (18 of 49) and matched their second-lowest scoring total of the season along with a 60-57 loss at LSU in the SEC opener. Their lowest-scoring game was a 62-56 loss at Texas A&M.

“We know they’re a terrific team at getting down to the basket and getting fouled and have got guys who can finish,” Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said of the Razorbacks. “But for the most part I thought we stayed disciplined.” The Vols shot 50% (27 of

54) and outscored the Razorbacks 42-18 on points in the paint.

“We didn’t go in there, and when we did, we didn’t finish,” Musselman said of Arkansas’ lack of interior scoring. “Tennessee is really strong. They’re really physical.

“It certainly wasn’t the blocked shots. They only had two blocks. So we were not driving in there and getting our shots altered. We were going in there and not finishing against verticality.

“You need to go and attack the rim against a physical team. You need to get in the body, and we did not do that from a physical standpoint.” When the Razorbacks did draw fouls, they struggled at the free-throw line, hitting 13 of 22 attempts while the Vols hit 23 of 32.

Council was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble. He had three fouls in the first half and finished with four.

Arkansas 6-10 senior Makhel Mitchell fouled out playing 10 minutes.

“We got in foul trouble early, including myself,” Council said. “That made us less aggressive on the defensive end and they took full advantage of that.

“They’re already an aggressive team, getting to the rim, setting screens … So we just got beat tonight.” It was the Razorbacks’ fifth consecutive loss at Tennessee, where their last victory was 82-78 in 2017.

Sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack hit a reverse layup to give Tennessee a 41-28 lead with 17:28 left.

Arkansas pulled within 43-36 at the 15:14 mark on two free throws by Smith. The Razorbacks couldn’t draw any closer.

Tennessee pushed its lead to 15 points, 54-39 with 11:44 left on a three-point play by James, when he hit a jumper, was fouled by Davis and added the free throw.

Council and Black each missed two free throws and James hit another jumper to give the Vols a 56-39 lead with 9:31 left.

Davis hit a three-pointer, then made a steal and layup to cut Arkansas’ deficit to 58-46.

Tennessee responded with a 12-2 run and went ahead 72-48 with 3:40 left on a jumper by Nkamhoua to put the game away.

Vols sophomore starting point guard Zakai Zeigler fell to the court with 17:05 left in the first half and didn’t return.

Zeigler clutched his left knee and had to be helped off the court. He slipped without any contact after he drove the baseline and was called for stepping out of bounds.

Barnes didn’t have an update on Zeigler after the game, but said the injury was concerning.

“Just really a gutty performance by our guys,” Barnes said. “It was a heavy night, because Zakai Zeigler, he’s been a big part of this thing. And we knew when he laid down like that, it was something serious.” Tennessee, which led 34-25 halftime, improved to 14-2 at home this season with the losses to Kentucky and Missouri.

The Razorbacks, who finished 2-8 in road games with the victories at South Carolina and Kentucky, lost 86-83 at No. 2 Alabama last Saturday after leading by nine points at halftime.

But Arkansas couldn’t challenge the Vols on their court.

“We didn’t bounce back like we had hoped after playing Alabama,” said Mussel-man, whose Razorbacks close the regular season against No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. “We’ll continue to do what we’ve done with all of our teams and go back and prepare. We’ve got to do a better job, obviously.

“We took a step backwards tonight, there’s no question. Both as a team and individually, we took several steps backwards.”



