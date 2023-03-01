NEWS IN BRIEF

ArcBest’s FleetNet unit sells for $100M

Fort Smith-based trucking and logistics company ArcBest said Tuesday it has sold its subsidiary FleetNet to Cox Automotive Mobility Solutions Inc. in a $100 million deal.

FleetNet provides fleet maintenance and repair services. The sale was finalized Tuesday and includes a cash payment at closing.

“FleetNet has been a valuable part of ArcBest, giving us insight and expertise in equipment maintenance and repair. As an integrated logistics company, it is no longer core to our growth strategy,” Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a statement.

ArcBest expects to see about $75 million after transaction costs and plans an estimated after-tax gain of about $50 million on the deal, according to a news release. Cox Automotive Mobility Solutions, Inc. is a division of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc.

ArcBest also said Tuesday its board of directors increased the total amount available under the company’s common stock repurchase program to $125 million.

Bixby roaster bought by Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Co. said Tuesday that it has acquired Bixby Roasting Co.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition includes Bixby’s roasting facility in Los Angeles, a news release said.

Bixby co-founders Miles Fisher and Remington Hotchkis started the company in 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Miles and Remington to the Westrock Coffee team, their collective insight in sales, product development, and operational execution will be invaluable,” Scott Ford, chief executive officer and co-founder of Westrock Coffee, said in the news release.

Fisher will serve as senior vice president of sales and Hotchkis will be vice president of sales.

“Remington and I are thrilled to take our careers and company to the next level by joining forces with Westrock Coffee,” Fisher said. “Scott and his team continue to grow with their impressive customer base and look to serve their customers not only through traditional private brand offerings but also through the creation of products for specific customer segments.”

State Index off 9.57 to close at 812.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 812.48, down 9.57.

“U.S. stocks rolled over towards the end of Tuesday’s session closing out a down month for investors as we grapple with inflation that remains high as economic reports show an impressive resiliency,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



