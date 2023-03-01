One man injured, another arrested in off-road park stabbing on Sunday, authorities say

A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in an off-road park on Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was stabbed around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Carter Off-Road Park, 7498 Anderson St., on the county line between Pulaski and Saline counties, a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said Sunday.

He was said to be “in serious condition,” according to the release.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the victim was released from the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Memphis Ketelsen, a suspect in the stabbing, was located and arrested by Bryant police on unrelated charges, according to the release.

An online roster for the Saline County jail showed that Ketelsen, 19, of Alexander, had been released at 4:15 p.m. on Monday. It also showed he had a $10,000 bond.

The roster also showed that Ketelsen had been charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer.

Burk said Wednesday that the Pulaski County sheriff’s office investigation into the stabbing was still ongoing.