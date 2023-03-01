100 YEARS AGO March 1, 1923

BENTONVILLE — Within three hours after they are alleged to have robbed the State Bank of Decatur of $2,035, Perry Ingrahm… and Fred Martin….were captured at 4 o’clock this afternoon by a posse of about 100 citizens, headed by Sheriff George Maples of Benton County. All the loot was recovered …The robbery was staged shortly after 1 o’clock, while only cashier J. W. Hurt, Assistant Cashier Harvey Kuebler, and a customer were in the building. The youthful bandits stopped their Ford car in front of the bank and, with revolvers drawn, forced the three into the vault. The safety catch of the vault door prevented the robbers from closing it. One of them, however, broke the safety and then locked the three men in the vault, after picking up a sack containing $700 in silver.

50 YEARS AGO March 1, 1973

Arkansas has received $5,009,000 grant from the Law Enforcement Assistance Administration to continue its criminal justice improvement program, according to the office of United States Representative John Paul Hammerschmidt of Harrison. The grant was made for fiscal year 1973 after approval of a plan submitted by the State Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement, according to Ray Biggerstaff, Commission Director. Funds totaling $4,482,000 were approved under Part C, which covers specific local programs on the police, courts, juvenile delinquency, communications and other programs aimed at the reduction of crime.

25 YEARS AGO March 1, 1998

Maya Angelou, whose writings have touched so many lives, touched a couple of thousand people with her voice and her presence Saturday night. Angelou was absolutely the perfect choice to narrate Joseph Schwantner’s New Morning for the World, the centerpiece of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s gala concert at Robinson Center Music Hall, also broadcast across the state on public radio stations KUAR-FM, 89.1, and KLRE-FM, 90.5. Schwantner’s piece features passages from the speeches and writings of Martin Luther King Jr., with whom Angelou worked in the civil rights movement. She spent many of her formative years in Arkansas. She has a compelling voice in every respect of the word.

10 YEARS AGO March 1, 2013

An exhibit highlighting black legislators during the Reconstruction era and a bicycle tour of the Little Rock Campaign are among sanctioned events during March by the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission, Chairman Tom Dupree announced. The commission’s website, arkansascivilwar150.com/events, carries a complete list of all activities, schedules and contact information for sanctioned events in the state in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of the 1861-65 Civil War. The exhibit on the state’s black Reconstruction-era lawmakers — African-American Legislators, 1868-1893 — will be displayed in Room 101 of the Justice Building on the state Capitol grounds beginning Monday.



