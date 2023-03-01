Partnership for housing units starting to crack

HOT SPRINGS — Cracks have formed in the partnership created to secure the multilayered financing that renovated all of the city’s 365 public housing units at no cost to the city.

The Hot Springs Housing Authority said the management company the partnership selected is not maintaining the units or preparing them for new tenants when they become vacant. It said work orders go unfilled and the grounds have become unkempt because Houston-based Allied Orion doesn’t pay its bills.

Housing Authority Executive Director Nadine Jarmon said contractors won’t do work for Allied Orion. Regular pest control services have lapsed because of nonpayment, she said.

“I understand the merchants in Hot Springs are hesitant to do work for them because of lack of payment,” she said last week.

A letter she sent Knight Development in January requested a $39,361 reimbursement for expenses the Housing Authority said it’s incurred on the company’s behalf since 2019. Knight is the developer in Mountain View Heights Limited Partnership, the entity formed in 2018 to facilitate the conversion of all of the city’s public housing stock to privately owned, rent-controlled units under Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937.

A statement Knight Development sent on Allied Orion’s behalf pushed back on the Housing Authority’s claims. It said the Housing Authority has received $717,000 in reimbursements.

“The reports of resident complaints and disrepair simply aren’t credible,” Susan Jarvis, Allied Orion’s vice president of housing operations and compliance, said. “As of this moment, we have completed 50% of the 365-unit inspection and have uncovered nothing more than typical housekeeping maintenance items in the Mountain View tower.

“As for work orders, there is no backlog or major complaints on file. Our records show a one-for-one request and service delivery. After conducting a quality control check, we have discovered no anomalies.” Jarmon said the condition of the 245 family units on Spring, Autumn and Illinois streets and 120 senior units on Highrise Circle has gotten others’ attention, including Hot Springs Republican state Reps. Les Warren and Richard McGrew.

She said their communications with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs led to last week’s site visit from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD controls Housing Assistance Payments that service debt issued for the renovation and pay Allied Orion’s management fees and the Housing Authority’s administrative fees. Tenants pay up to 30% of their adjusted gross income on rent. Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) subsidies pay the balance.

“I really think this congressional query is stirring things up,” Jarmon said at last week’s Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting. “It’s going to be interesting to see what comes out of these inspections.” A spokesperson for Wester-man confirmed that his office had asked HUD to look into the matter.

“Our office was contacted by a couple of state representatives who expressed concern about the living conditions for residents at Mountain View Heights,” she said.

City manager Bill Burrough said the city has received numerous complaints about the management of Mountain View Heights. Earlier this week, the city began inspecting all 365 units.

“We’ve got 70 families who could be living in those today if they were ready to go,” Bur-rough, referring to the number of unoccupied units, said last week.

Information the Housing Authority provided its board last week showed 58 vacancies. Jarmon told the board that Allied Orion said there were fewer than 30, but she couldn’t confirm that number. Close to 50 prospective tenants were invited to an orientation/screening this week at the Housing Authority’s Illinois Street offices.

Jarmon told the board that having qualified applicants at the ready is imperative. The waiting list for one- and two-bedroom units was recently updated. Applicants who didn’t respond to multiple letters the Housing Authority sent were de-listed.

“We are working with [Allied Orion] to make sure we’re making every effort to have the units ready to inspect,” she said. “We don’t want the onus on us that we held up anything in the process. Let’s get plenty of people in the pipeline, have it primed and ready to go so we don’t have that onus fall on us.” Units have to pass Housing Authority inspection to qualify for HAP subsidies.

Knight Development said the number of vacancies has affected the partnership’s working capital and blamed Jarmon’s predecessor for the low occupancy rate.

“The primary challenges this property faces are cash-flow issues stemming, in part, to decisions made by the previous Housing Authority administration during covid despite our strenuous objections,” Knight Development CEO Holly Knight said.

“Critical matters related to a lack of referrals and canceled HAP contracts were raised with the Office of Public Housing Little Rock Office. While HUD’s response was less forceful than we would have liked, the tide has turned, and our partnership has revived under the new leadership of Dr. Jarmon.” Jarmon told her board that she’s worked to improve the relationship with Knight and Allied Orion since taking over the Housing Authority in September. The trio plans to hold a beautification event at the properties in April.

“We are actually talking to each,” she said. “Not on a regular basis but at least twice since our last board meeting. It’s going pretty well.” The Housing Authority granted Mountain View Heights a 99-year ground lease. The partnership owns the units, but the Housing Authority has right of first refusal on the partnership’s ownership interest.

The complex arrangement is enabled by HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration, a program Congress authorized in 2012 to address the more than $25 billion in deferred maintenance the country’s public housing stock had accrued.

Allied Orion has been managing the Hot Spring properties since they were converted to private ownership under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program. Richard Herrington Jr., the former director of the local Housing Authority, said in 2018 that Allied Orion was selected for its expertise in managing Low-Income Housing Tax Credit properties.

Four percent tax credits Royal Bank of Canada sold in 2017 provided the equity piece in the multilayered financing that renovated all 365 units. They were sold for less than their value, making them attractive to investors seeking to lower their federal tax liabilities, but they could be rescinded if the property falls out of compliance with the requirements of the credits.

The Housing Authority said its staff ’s lack of compliance expertise led to Allied Orion’s selection as property manager.

According to Knight Development’s website, $64,000 of construction funding was allocated per unit. The $58 million project included $3.44 million in developer fees for Knight and the Housing Authority.



