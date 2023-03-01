Passenger numbers going up, up, up at Northwest Arkansas National Airport

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials say passenger numbers are on track to reach prepandemic levels.

The preliminary passenger numbers coming from the federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the airport are trending upward of prepandemic levels, according to Aaron Burkes, airport CEO. If the trend continues, the airport could break its annual record of 922,553 passengers set in 2019.

Airport officials use 2019 as a measuring stick because the covid-19 pandemic decimated travel beginning in early 2020 and the airline industry is still working to get back to prepandemic levels. In 2020, passengers at the airport declined 61% to 360,133.

"Potentially at least, based on January and February's through-put numbers, we are on track to potentially beat 2019's numbers," Burkes said. "At least that's how this year is starting so far."

Through-put is the number of people, passengers and airline personnel, who pass through the TSA checkpoint.

Burkes noted with more flyers, parking demand will likely also go up. To that end, airport officials said they'll probably start having discussions about where they can put more parking and whether it's time to look at designing a second parking deck or move rental car businesses to another location.

A groundbreaking for the terminal improvement project is set for March 14 after the airport board's meeting.

Jim Krall, chairman of the board, said he's excited to see the long-awaited project begin.

"Everybody will be able to see that construction take place," said Krall, who represents Siloam Springs on the board.

A proposed skybridge connecting the parking garage and terminal was dropped from the project in December. The rest of the renovation will go ahead as planned at an estimated cost of $34 million.

There will be more elevators, escalators and stairwells and new baggage-handling equipment. The TSA and police areas will be renovated. There also will be a host of architectural upgrades, including new paint, terrazzo floors, lighting and sound baffles; a new information desk and a canopy along the front of the terminal covering the drop-off area; and new flight information displays.

Construction is estimated be completed in about two years.