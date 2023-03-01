PB stifles Sylvan Hills in playoffs

Pine Bluff High School brought McFadden Gymnasium magic to its downtown Convention Center for an early-evening show at the 5A state basketball playoffs.

A favorite to win the championship, the second-ranked Zebras stifled Sylvan Hills defensively from the onset and raced to a 75-49 win Tuesday evening. Now, the Zebras (22-7) have some semblance of a regular-season week, getting to rest until 2:30 p.m. Friday, when they take on either Nettleton or Van Buren.

“It’s extremely key because now we are in a normal routine,” Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said after winning his fourth playoff game in three seasons. “These guys get to have an ice bath the next day. They get a chance to stretch. They get a chance to relax. They get a chance to have an off-easy day. Normally we’re in the weight room, but we’re probably going to skip that because we’re in the state tournament, and we’re not going to get weaker by missing one day in the weight room.” Pine Bluff rewarded itself with a recovery day after junior Courtney Crutchfield scored 27 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, made 5 assists and had 2 steals in the win.

“It’s all about fun and also playing as a team,” Crutchfield said. “They look to get me open shots, so shout out to my teammates, all of them. Good job today.” The Zebras’ version of fun looked like making four dunks (two by Crutchfield), outrebounding Sylvan Hills 47-28, shooting 47.7% (31 of 65) from the floor and having balanced scoring with eight different scorers. Senior Jordon Harris neared a double-double with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, and junior Austyn Dendy had 10 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Pine Bluff appeared refreshed after a week’s worth of rest following its 5A-South-clinching win over Hot Springs High.

“It was a blessing to us,” Crutchfield said of the rest. “Coach has been preaching all day, we’ve got to go out and make a statement, no slow starts. We came out and put it on them and got the W.” Crutchfield scored 12 points at halftime, and the Zebras held the Bears to 3-of-22 field-goal shooting in the first half while taking a 33-16 halftime lead.

D a Ca r te r Co l e m a n scored 17 points and James Deloach tallied 9 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (17-12), the fourth seed from the 5A-Central.

This was the first meeting between Pine Bluff and Sylvan Hills since a 43-42 Bears win in a 2021 quarterfinal at Hot Springs High. Pine Bluff reached the semifinal round last year in Sheridan, and so far the Zebras have taken a step toward the title game at Hot Springs’ Bank OZK Arena in their home away from home.

That’s why they sent a message to the rest of the state Tuesday, as Crutch-field stated.

“We had to. … Last year, we fell short in the final four. This year, we’ve got to bounce back. This year, we will be looking forward to winning it and bringing it back,” he said.



