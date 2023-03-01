Teen charged with 2nd-degree battery

A 16-year-old faces a felony battery charge after he struck a substitute teacher at Little Rock Southwest High School on Tuesday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The teenager, who was not identified because he is a minor, is charged with second-degree battery, Edwards said.

Preliminary information suggested the student got into a fight with the teacher after he was asked to leave the classroom, he said.

State police arrest felon, find weapon

Arkansas State Police early Monday arrested a Little Rock man who is a felon and had a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

A trooper tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Tremayne Beasley, 23, near the Geyer Springs Road exit on Interstate 30 around 12:01 a.m. because the vehicle had a nonfunctioning license plate light, the report says.

Beasley did not pull over and fled at a low speed, before stopping at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Queensboro Drive where the trooper pulled him from his vehicle after asking him to get out several times, the report says.

A search of the vehicle located a Glock 19X pistol that had been reported stolen in Sherwood, the report says.

Beasley is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces two felony charges — theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by certain persons — as well as a misdemeanor fleeing count and citations for driving on a suspended license and having a nonworking license plate light.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night on a $7,500 bond, a jail inmate roster showed.

Traffic stop yields gun, drug charges

North Little Rock police around noon Monday arrested a man on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Brian Bledsoe, 42, of North Little Rock, near 2623 Main St. because Bledsoe was known to have a suspended driver’s license, the report says.

A search of the vehicle recovered a gun that had been reported stolen, marijuana and a pipe, the report says. Bledsoe faces felony counts of theft by receiving a firearm and possession of a firearm by certain persons, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was being held Tuesday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

NLR man arrested, faces two felonies

A North Little Rock man faces two felony counts after police arrested him Monday afternoon following a report of a disturbance, according to an arrest report.

Police responding to a disturbance at the Best Western Plus Inn and Suites at 115 Pershing Blvd. around 2:14 p.m. encountered Kelso Butler, 29, who had rented the room and is listed in the police report as homeless.

Butler had a search waiver on file. A search of the room located a Taurus 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Pulaski County and a jar containing marijuana, the report says.

As a felon, Butler cannot legally own a gun. He told police someone bought the gun for him off the streets, the report says. He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was being held Tuesday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $15,000 bond, the jail’s inmate roster showed.



