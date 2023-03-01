Body of man found in Jonesboro pond ID’d; death ruled apparent drowning

The body of a man found Feb. 20 in a Jonesboro pond has been identified, police said Monday.

Felipe Morales Nava, 45, was identified by the state Crime Laboratory on Friday by using “fingerprint analysis,” Jonesboro police said on Facebook.

The Crime Lab noted that there were “no obvious signs of injuries or foul play,” the Facebook post said.

“This death will be ruled as an apparent drowning,” the post said.

Nava was found on Feb. 20 by a resident who then called the Jonesboro Police Department, according to the post. The body was found in the 900 block of East Lakeshore Drive, just south of East Matthews Avenue and about a mile southwest of the Arkansas State University campus.

Officers did not find a way to identify the body at that time, so it was transported to the Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification, police said.