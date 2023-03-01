PREP BASKETBALL: Fayettevills uses balanced scoring attack to eliminate Bryant

ROGERS -- Fayetteville's late-season surge continued Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.

Whitey Brown and Wynter Beck scored 12 points each to lead a balanced scoring attack as Fayetteville eliminated Bryant 46-38 at Mountie Arena. Fayetteville advanced to face Conway in a second-round game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Fayetteville is the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West, while Conway is the No. 1 seed from the 6A-Central.

Fayetteville (17-13) had four players score between 12 and 8 points. Jayla Johnson contributed 9 points and Maiesha Washington 8 while anchoring Fayetteville's defensive effort from her center position.

Fayetteville's balanced scoring attack was most evident in the third quarter after Bryant had rallied to take a 31-27 lead following a three-pointer from Emileigh Muse. The Lady Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 run that included two baskets inside from Washington, a three-point play by Beck, and a three-pointer from Brown to put the Lady Bulldogs back on top at 37-31.

"Last year, Wynter Beck carried the load and this year Whitney Brown has come on," Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said of the sophomore guard. "Now, here comes Maiesha, here comes Jayla. That balance is really what's gotten us to where we're at right now."

The win was the fifth consecutive for Fayetteville, which led by as much as 11 points in the first half. Bryant battled back behind the outscoring shooting of Muse, who made four three-pointers and finished with 13 points. Brilynn Findley contributed 11 for the Lady Hornets (15-12) but they couldn't overcome the 10-0 surge Fayetteville used to end the third quarter.

Bryant got to within 39-36 in the fourth quarter, but Brown countered with two free throws and Charlie Rawlins connected on a short jumper to return the momentum in Fayetteville's favor.

"We didn't make shots we normally make down the stretch and that got us a little frustrated, mentally," Bryant Coach Shanae Govan-Williams said. "We knew Fayetteville was going to be able to score in transition and knock down some shots. The biggest difference is that we were not able to fight back and knock down some shots."

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 55, ROGERS 48

Central outscored Rogers 22-11 in the fourth quarter to knock host Rogers out of the Class 6A state tournament.

Jordan Marshall scored 18 points and Taylor Day-Davis 17 to lead Central (18-11), which will face Fort Smith Northside at 7 p.m. Thursday. Marshall scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half to spark Central past Rogers.

Kiara Owens scored 18 and Brooklyn Owens 13 for Rogers (12-18), which 25-16 at halftime and 37-31 after three quarters. But Central got on a roll after went ahead 49-43 after a three-point play from Day-Davis. Day-Davis had 11 points and Marshall six in the fourth quarter for Central.