Presidential winner declared in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria — Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election late Tuesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The two leading opposition parties demanded a re-vote Tuesday, claiming that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities. The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes, while Abubakar came in second with 6,984,520. Obi, the third place finisher, got 6,101,533 votes, according to the results announced live on television by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The announcement came after 4 a.m., but celebrations already had started late Tuesday at the ruling party’s national secretariat where Tinubu’s supporters had gathered in anticipation of his victory.

“ No n e of t h e o t h e rs matches his record!” said Babafemi Akin as he chatted excitedly about the prospects of a Tinubu administration. “I am sure he will do well.” Dozens of protesters earlier took to the streets of Abuja and in the southern Delta state, accusing the election commission of disenfranchising voters.

Parties have three weeks to appeal results, but an election can’t be invalidated unless it is proven that the national electoral body largely didn’t follow the law and conducted actions which could change the final result.

“We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state,” said Dele Alake, an All Progressives Congress spokesman.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has never overturned a presidential election, though court challenges are common, including by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who doggedly fought his past election losses for months in vain.

While Saturday’s election was largely peaceful, observers said there were at least 135 critical incidents, including widespread delays and eight reports of ballot-snatching, that undermined the legitimacy of the country’s polls.





Gallery: Nigeria protest









Nigeria’s electoral body dismissed the call for a new election and said the results so far point to a free, fair and credible process.

“Aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable,” said Rotimi Oyekanmi, a spokesman for the election chief, in a statement.

The opposition’s call has raised concern about growing tensions ahead of May, when the new government is meant to be sworn in.

“If elections are cancelled and we have to start over again, May 29 may no longer be sacrosanct, which might lead to the declaration of a state of emergency and an interim national government,” said Hassan Idayat, head of the Center for Democracy and Development, Nigeria’s largest democracy-focused group.



