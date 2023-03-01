Sanders' education bill on its way to vote before full state House

The House Education Committee forwarded Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul Wednesday, sending the bill to the House of Representatives floor for a vote.

The committee approved the bill on a voice vote, and it will head to the House floor Thursday for a vote, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said. The committee’s vote comes after seven hours of public testimony Tuesday with 94 members of the public signing up to speak for and against the bill during the hearing.

“Ultimately when you look at the bill in it’s entirety, what we all want is to finally do something that will take our state from the bottom of the rankings, where we are year after year, and deliver something big and bold for Arkansas and for the students,” said Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Centerton.

The bill passed the Senate last week. If approved by the House, it will have to move back to the Senate for a concurring vote before it is sent to Sanders’ for action.

Senate Bill 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, is Sanders’ education reform bill. The Republican govern has described it as her top legislative priority since taking office in January. The 144-page bill is an omnibus package that Sanders said is “the most bold, comprehensive, conservative education reform package in the nation.”

The bill includes a phased-in voucher program that will give students 90% of foundation funding to attend a private or home school. The bill also calls for a $14,000 increase in the starting salary for teachers and funding for literacy coaches to boost reading levels for elementary students.

Rep. Denise Garner, R-Fayetteville, took issue with the bill’s voucher program, saying studies have shown they do not work

“Vouchers do not support students with disabilities and it does exasperate segregation, skirt accountability and transparency, funds discrimination and leaves underserved students and communities behind,” Garner said.