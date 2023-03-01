School archery teams go on to state tourney

Thousands of young archers throughout The Natural State took their places at the firing line recently to compete in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Archery in the Schools regional qualifying tournaments.

At the close of competition, 105 teams were chosen to compete in this year’s state championship event at the Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs, this Friday and Saturday Qualifiers from southeast Arkansas include schools from Star City and Stuttgart.

Curtis Gray, AGFC Archery in the Schools coordinator, said teams competed in one of three divisions to qualify for the state championship.

“We have students in elementary schools, middle schools and high schools who compete, so we separate the archers into classes based on age,” Gray said in the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly newsletter.

“But it’s amazing to see some of the younger shooters compete on the same level as many of our high school teams. A lot of it comes down to the amount of practice and instruction the team experiences,” Gray said.

Twelve in-person regional shoots were held throughout the state Feb. 11 for teams who wished to compete in a traditional manner. Teams also had the option to compete virtually through a standardized scoring system and tournament framework the week before, as long as their scores were turned in by Feb. 10 and could be verified.

“We used a virtual design with good success when covid-19 prevented many schools from attending in-person events,” Gray said. “While we’d ideally like to see all schools come back and compete in regional events in person, we understand that some are still more comfortable in a virtual format for now and we want to give all our kids the opportunity to compete.” The top two teams in each region for each division earned berths in the state championship, as did the remaining top 12-scoring teams in each division, regardless of location, according to the newsletter.

“The format helps even the playing field for teams who are in really strong divisions that may have just had a bad shoot,” Gray said. “Some third- and fourth-place finishers in a few regions could compete alongside first-place finishers in other regions, so we make sure they get a chance to qualify based on their talent as well.” Gray said 3,358 students competed either in person or virtually during this year’s regional tournaments, which is nearly identical to last year’s participation total.

“We’ve built back some momentum in the program, thanks to some dedicated teachers and educators,” Gray said. “The competition level is high and there’s still some good excitement surrounding the program.” The Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program teaches archery skills as well as an outdoor hobby that young people may enjoy for the rest of their lives. It has also proven to be a great way to sharpen skills, build self-esteem and create a stronger atmosphere for success in the classroom, according to Gray.

A NA S P i s f u n d e d through several sources, including Act 799 of the 2003 Arkansas General Assembly, which sends fine money collected from violators of AGFC regulations to all 75 counties. The money is earmarked for conservation education in schools.

Complete results of the 2023 Arkansas Archery in the Schools Regional Qualifiers are available at https://nasptournaments.org/.

Visit www.agfc.com/ais for more information on Archery in the Schools and to learn how to join the program.



