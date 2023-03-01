State Capitol news in brief

Senate approves paper ballots bill

Th e A rka n sa s S e n ate on Tuesday approved a bill that would establish requirements for counties removing electronic voting machines and relying on paper ballots marked and counted by hand.

The Senate voted 21-6 to send Senate Bill 250 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, to the House for further consideration. Six senators voted present and one senator didn’t vote.

The bill would require a county that chooses to use paper ballots in place of approved voting machines to be responsible for the cost of the paper ballots, and any devices or machines required for the printing and tabulation of paper ballots.

SB250 would require each paper ballot to be compatible with the electronic vote tabulation devices selected by the secretary of state under Arkansas Code Annotated 7-5-301.

During all elections in counties that use paper ballots and in which those ballots are counted by hand, the ballots would be required to first be marked using permanent ink and be run through an electronic vote tabulation device before a hand count is conducted under SB250.

In January, the Cleburne County Quorum Court voted to remove voting machines from elections, making it a paper ballot county. The decision means votes must be hand counted in Cleburne County. At that time, officials with the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. said the vote was in response to a push by the leader of the group, retired U.S. Army Colonel Conrad Reynolds, for election computers to be removed from Arkansas elections.

Reynolds, of Conway, lost bids for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District to U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock in May of 2022 and to Hill in 2014.

In December, Reynolds filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Secretary of State John Thurston, the state Board of Election Commissioners and Election Systems and Software (ES&S) aiming to prevent Arkansas from using specific voting machines in future elections.

Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, told senators he worried the bill will lead to more voter distrust in the elections.

But Hammer said “some people lose twice and they still can’t accept it.” “Maybe I don’t want to accept responsibility that I didn’t run my race as good as I did. … Maybe I had polls run that told me what I wanted to hear instead of what I needed to hear,” he said.

House panel OKs firearms carry bill

A House panel on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow the concealed carry of handguns in Arkansas Department of Transportation buildings and on adjacent grounds.

The House Committee on Judiciary advanced Senate Bill 211, by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, in a voice vote with audible dissent from lawmakers. The bill moves to the full House for further consideration.

RJ Hawk, R-Bryant, the House sponsor of the bill, said the measure would allow people with enhanced concealed carry permits to bring firearms into buildings administered by the department.

When enhanced concealed carry permits were established, holders were barred from carrying in several locations, including on state Department of Transportation property. Permit holders are allowed to carry on grounds administered by certain other state agencies. Current law prohibits permit holders from bringing firearms into courthouses, schools, law enforcement offices and other locations, Hawk said.

Officials with the Department of Transportation had requested their agency be included in the list of permitted areas. The bill would allow employees who may carry weapons while out in the field to bring their firearms into administrative offices, Hawk told committee members.



