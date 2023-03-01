BASKETBALL

Arkansas pair grab SEC honors

Two University of Arkansas women's basketball players earned SEC awards, the league office announced Tuesday.

Senior forward Erynn Barnum was named All-SEC second team and freshman guard Saylor Poffenbarger was selected to the All-Freshman Team.

Barnum led Arkansas in scoring at 16.3 points per game. The Little Rock native scored 37 points against Ole Miss in January and has scored at least 20 points in nine games this year.

Poffenbarger transferred to Arkansas from Connecticut and has started every game for the Razorbacks. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Week five times this season, a school record.

Her presence has been felt on both ends of the court, averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. Poffenbarger has hauled in 180 defensive rebounds, the second most by a Razorback in a single season. She is 11 rebounds away from matching the record.

The Razorbacks begin postseason play Thursday in Greenville, S.C, facing Missouri at 11 a.m. Central in the SEC Tournament.

-- Ethan Westerman

Kourouma, Foley highlight UALR's haul

University of Arkansas-Little Rock forward Sali Kourouma was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Trojans Coach Joe Foley earned Coach of the Year honors for the sixth time in his career.

Kourouma -- the fourth player in program history to earn a league's Player of the Year award -- led the Ohio Valley in scoring with 17.2 points per game. A Mali native, Kourouma, UALR's lone All-Ohio Valley first-team honoree, was one of only two players in the conference among the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks.

Tia Harvey claimed a spot on the second team, averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and nearly a steal per game. Jaiyah Harris-Smith, who transferred to the Trojans from Ole Miss, earned All-Newcomer Team honors -- her 5.2 assists per game ranked among the top 30 nationally, and Harris-Smith is one of just nine players in the country averaging at least 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Foley led UALR to a 17-1 conference mark and set league records for points allowed both overall and in conference play -- 51.4 and 46.3 points per game, respectively. Foley also secured the Trojans' 13th regular-season title in the past 16 years and recorded his 850th career win as a head coach.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR Gardner, Gordon earn All-OVC honors

Myron Gardner and DeAntoni Gordon. representing the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, each claimed a spot on the All-Ohio Valley Conference's second team.

Gardner led the Ohio Valley with 15 double-doubles, ending the year averaging 13.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 35.6% on three-pointers. Gordon posted a career-high 35 points in the Trojans' season finale, finishing the year with double-digit scoring performances in 23 games. He led UALR in scoring with 13.7 points per game and field goal percentage (53.5%) while playing a team-high 31.5 minutes per game.

Regular-season champion Morehead State captured the league's Player of the Year (Mark Freeman), Defensive Player of the Year (Alex Gross) and Coach of the Year (Preston Spradlin) awards.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

State schools sweep GAC awards

Outfielders Keaton Ranallo of Arkansas Tech University and Conner Allen of Southern Arkansas University were named the Great American Conference's Co-Players of the Week on Tuesday, while SAU's Mikel Howell earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Ranallo went 3 for 5, hitting two home runs -- including a seventh-inning grand slam-- in the Wonder Boys' 16-15 victory over the Muleriders on Feb. 21. Allen went 2 for 2 in that game -- hitting a three-run home run and a solo shot -- with 5 RBI, 3 runs scored and 2 walks. Ranallo hit home runs in consecutive innings of Arkansas Tech's 17-9 victory over Southern Nazarene on Sunday. Allen reached base 12 times in 17 plate appearances over four games last week, raising his batting average from .192 to .278.

Howell carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the Muleriders' 8-0 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Friday and finished with a two-hitter. He finished with a season-high 12 strikeouts and improved to 3-1 on the season while lowering his ERA to 1.57.

GOLF

Mistry leads Razorbacks in South Carolina

Kajal Mistry shot a 1-over 72 on Tuesday and sits at 7-over 149 to lead the University of Arkansas after the second round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, S.C.

Mistry had two bogeys on the front nine but had a birdie on No. 16 to move up 19 spots on the individual leaderboard to a tie for 44th place. As a team, the Razorbacks shot a 297 total Tuesday and are tied for 15th place with a 604 score. South Carolina leads the tournament with an even-par 567 total, followed by LSU (571), Auburn (577), Texas (581) and Vanderbilt (582).

UALR women finish 4th at Tchefuncta Invitational

Agatha Alesson led the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women at the Tchefuncta Invitational, finishing with a 10-over par 223 to end eighth among all individuals at Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington, La.

Alesson did so despite shooting 8-over 79 in Tuesday's third round, marking the third top-10 finish of her career. As a team, the Trojans had three players in the top 20, ending the 54-hole event at 46-over par 898 -- tied for fourth, 13 shots behind first-place South Alabama.

Katja Mueller and Malena Austerslaatt finished 13th and 14th with scores of 12-over 225 and 13-over 226, respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Harding's Winnings finishes second

Kodie Winnings of Harding University shot a final-round 4-over 76 on Tuesday to finish in second place in the Natural State Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot.

Winnings finished the tournament at 3-over 147, one shot behind medalist Shehna Akbry of Drury University. Gabriella Maldonado of the University of Arkansas at Monticello finished in a tie for fourth place individually after shooting her second consecutive 3-over 75. Harding's Brenda Sanchez shot an even-par 72 to finish in sixth place with a 151 total, while Southern Arkansas University's Emma Hester and UAM's Chiara Sturaro tied for 10th place at 11-over 155.

Central Missouri took the team title with a 14-over 615 total, followed by Drury (626) and Southern Nazarene (631). Harding finished in fourth place with a 24-over 632, while Arkansas Tech finished fifth (641), UAM finished seventh (648) and SAU finished eighth (652).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services