Forecasters: Storms bring chance for baseball-sized hail, tornadoes in Arkansas

The risk for severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday has increased across portions of Arkansas, bringing chances for baseball-sized hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, a briefing from the weather service states. A flood watch for nearly all but the southern third of the state will go into place during the afternoon.

“An enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms has been introduced across much of central and southern portions of the state,” the weather service said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

An enhanced risk of severe weather means that forecasters have “high confidence that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornado potential,” a briefing from the weather service said Wednesday.

Parts of central, southwest and eastern Arkansas are included in an enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

The tornado potential for Wednesday increased from very low to low on Tuesday. Storms on Wednesday now have the potential to produce baseball sized hail and winds up to 60 mph, the weather service in North Little Rock said.

“Widespread heavy rainfall and antecedent saturated soil surfaces will pose an elevated threat for flash flooding across most of the northern half of the state over the next few days,” the briefing said.

Parts of west and southwestern Arkansas will start seeing storms midafternoon on Wednesday, according to the briefing. Storms will be in central, northern, northwestern and southern portions of the state by late afternoon and early evening. Northeast Arkansas is expected to see rain in the evening and early hours overnight.

Due to the rain, a flood watch will take effect Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday morning, according to forecasters.

The storms on Wednesday are “just a precursor to the main severe weather event on Thursday,” the briefing said.

A regional outbreak of severe weather, including the possibility for strong and violent tornadoes, appears likely for Thursday, forecasters said.

“A concerning amount of instability and wind energy will fuel more numerous severe storms on Thursday and Thursday night,” the briefing said.

Forecasters are predicting that storms on Thursday will have a high potential for tornadoes, hail as big as a baseball and wind speeds exceeding 80 mph, according to the briefing.

Southwestern and southern parts of the state have now increased to a moderate risk of severe weather for Thursday, forecasters said.

A moderate risk is defined by forecasters as having “a high confidence that many storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes,” according to the weather briefing. Storms associated with this risk are intense and an area may only experience them once a year or less.