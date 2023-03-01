Super Quiz: God and the Devil

1. He played God in the 1977 film "Oh, God!" G.B.

2. He played the devil (Daryl Van Horne) in the 1987 film "The Witches of Eastwick." J.N.

3. He played Louis Cyphre (a homophone for "Lucifer") in the 1987 film "Angel Heart." R.D.N.

4. He played John Milton (Satan) in the 1997 film "The Devil's Advocate." A.P.

5. He played God in the 2003 comedy film "Bruce Almighty." M.F.

6. She played the devil in the 2007 film "Shortcut to Happiness." J.L.H.

7. He played God (Supreme Being) in the 1981 film "Time Bandits." R.R.

8. He played the Lord of Darkness in the 1985 film "Legend." T.C.

ANSWERS

1. George Burns

2. Jack Nicholson

3. Robert De Niro

4. Al Pacino

5. Morgan Freeman

6. Jennifer Love Hewitt

7. Ralph Richardson

8. Tim Curry