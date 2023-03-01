Teacher free on bond in sex-assault case

BENTONVILLE — A Si-loam Springs teacher is free on $75,000 bond after his arrest last week on a sexual assault charge involving a student.

Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against Ethan Wells, 29, who was listed as a choir teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The investigation started after the mother of one of Wells’ former students reported to police a sexual relationship between her son and Wells, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins said in a statement the district received information alleging inappropriate activity by a secondary level teacher during the 2021-22 school year. He said the district notified local law enforcement and filed a report with the Department of Human Services hotline.

Wells was placed on administrative leave. Immediate termination of his contract has been recommended, Wiggins said.

The mother said her son was 18 years old at the time, but he had not graduated from high school, according to the affidavit.

The former student reported he met Wells in the eighth grade when Wells was his choir teacher, according to the affidavit.

The student said he and Wells started texting each other and became close friends, the affidavit states. He said Wells became his mentor, but his senior year he started having feelings for Wells, according to the affidavit.

The student said after he turned 18 years old, he told Wells in April 2022 how he felt about him, the affidavit states.

Wells told the student he also had feelings for him, according to the affidavit.

The student said he and Wells engaged in a sex act twice at school, according to the affidavit. He said their relationship lasted from April 11 to June 23, and, after graduation, he realized what occurred between Wells and himself was wrong, according to the affidavit.

Wells’ arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 3 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom.

District Judge Jeff Conner ordered Wells not to have any contact with his former student.

Wells is earning $53,213 in his teaching position this school year, according to district documents. He was named the Arkansas Choral Directors Association Region 6 Junior High Distinguished Director in 2021.



