Tennessee keeps edge on boards

No. 12 Tennessee attacked the glass on both ends of the floor en route to dominating the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks 75-57 late Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers controlled the backboards by a 35-32 margin that didn't really reflect how much their work on the glass impacted the game.

The Vols set the physicality tone in the opening 20 minutes to hold a handy 34-25 lead at intermission.

The Volunteers racked up a 22-14 rebounding advantage in the first half. They also dominated the offensive glass with an 8-1 edge in that category that translated into a 12-0 advantage in second-chance points. Their final margin in second-chance points wound up 13-4.

Tennessee's last basket of the opening half was symbolic of how things went. The Vols' Jahmai Mashack air-balled a three-point try with the shot clock running low, but Tobe Awaka jumped high over Davonte Davis for an offensive board, then rose up and dunked just before the clock expired with 55 seconds remaining for a 34-25 lead.

Zeigler down

Tennessee star guard Zakai Zeigler suffered what looked like a left knee injury early in the game. Zeigler stepped out of bounds while dribbling the offensive baseline, made a pass to a teammate and his left leg buckled as he planted his foot awkwardly out of bounds.

Zeigler was grimacing and clearly in pain as team medical personnel attended to him for a few minutes on the court.

"It's going to make other guys have to do a lot of things they haven't done," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes told ESPN at halftime.

Tennessee led 4-0 at the time on a Zeigler backdoor layup from Jonas Aidoo, and Zeigler's feed to Olivier Nkamhoua for a dunk.

Zeigler averages 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Dose of 'D'

Tennessee touts having the nation's top defense, as rated by KenPom.com's adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Razorbacks got a dose of it most of the night as the Volunteers made running plays and driving into the paint difficult all night.

Arkansas committed 10 turnovers in the first half as the Volunteers took control, and the Hogs finished with 16 turnovers as Tennessee claimed a 19-11 edge in points off turnovers.

Anthony Black led the way with six turnovers, including a pair early in the second half. Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman called a timeout after Jahmai Mashack stole a Black pass near mid-court and fired to Jonas Aidoo for an uncontested dunk at the 18:50 mark.

Davis' 3s

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis hit a trio of three-pointers for the second consecutive game. Davis made 3 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.

The junior from Jacksonville has made three or more three-pointers in five of the last nine games.

Disqualified

Arkansas forward Makhel Mitchell had one of his least productive games.

The 6-10 senior fouled out midway through the second half after just 11 minutes of action. He did not score or take a shot, had no rebounds, committed a turnover on an illegal screen and blocked two shots. Strangely, Mitchell's -2 plus-minus rating was one of the best on the team.

Paltry post

The Arkansas quartet of big men Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Jalen Graham and Kamani Johnson combined for 2 points on 0-for-2 shooting and 6 rebounds. The only points came from a pair of free throws by Makhi Mitchell midway through the first half.

Graham, who has had several big scoring games, including a career-high 26 in a recent route of Florida, played just three minutes.

Missing a pair

For the second consecutive game, two Razorbacks missed both ends of back-to-back two-shot fouls early in the second half.

In Saturday's loss at Alabama, Makhel Mitchell and Ricky Council missed a pair each within 32 seconds of each other.

Against the Vols, Council missed two at the 11:09 mark, then Anthony Black followed at the 9:47 mark with two missed free throws.

Nkamhoua loose

Arkansas could not find an answer for Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had three dunks in the first half en route to 10 points and finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Nkamhoua's work helped Tennessee earn a 42-18 edge in points in the paint.

Two shots

The Razorbacks had two field goal tries to take the lead in the first half and missed on both.

Nick Smith missed a jumper at the 19:15 mark after the Vols had also missed their first shot.

With the score 9-8, Jordan Walsh drove the lane and took a hanging jumper from about 11 feet but the ball rimmed out. Tennessee then pulled away a little with back-to-back scores following offensive rebounds.

No lead

Arkansas did not lead at halftime for the first time in its last eight road games.

The Razorbacks held halftime leads of 8 points at Vanderbilt, 1 point at Missouri, 6 points at Baylor, 9 points at South Carolina, 1 point at Kentucky, 9 points at Texas A&M and 9 points at Alabama in its road games since Jan. 14.

Arkansas held on to win two of those games, back-to-back outings with a 65-63 win at South Carolina and an 88-73 win at Kentucky.

Ground game

Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo got an assist in a strange fashion during the first half. The 6-11 sophomore missed a shot but corralled his own rebound as he fell to the court. While on his back, Aidoo fired a pass to 6-9 Olivier Nkamhoua, who laid in a short shot for a 13-8 Tennessee lead.

Hogs personnel

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson was dressed and available after recovering from a broken toe.

The senior did not score in 12 minutes, went 0 for 2 from the free throw line and had three rebounds.

The Razorbacks started guards Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Nick Smith Jr., and forwards Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh for the fourth consecutive game. Walsh is the only Razorbacks who has started all 30 games.

Zeigler named

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The sophomore from Long Island, N.Y., is the only underclassman and the only SEC player among the semifinalists.

Zeigler had posted 59 steals through 29 games. According to Synergy, opponents are shooting 53 for 194 (27.3%) when he is the primary defender.

Series update

Tennessee extended its lead in the series to 25-22 with its second straight win in the series. The teams split home wins last season.

The Volunteers hold a 17-4 edge in home games.