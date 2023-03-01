OPINION | BRENDA LOOPER: The bell tolled

Back when I started at the paper almost 26 years ago (good Lord, do I feel old), I was a big fan of Dilbert. It was consistently funny then, and even sometimes a little too true to life on how women were treated in the workforce (which was why Alice was always having to control that fist of death).

But times change, and Scott Adams, as I said in a column last September, has been phoning it in for a while. Sometimes comic strips reach a natural stopping point (like Calvin and Hobbes, sorely missed) or just engage so few readers that they’ll be the first canceled when a newspaper needs to review its comics contracts. Other times, a strip might be pulled because of, perhaps, a scatological or otherwise offensive joke that violates the newspaper’s standards.

And sometimes, the cartoonist makes such a big stink that it becomes a moral argument.

Last year, Lee Enterprises newspapers and others pulled Dilbert. Lee’s decision was actually based on comics restructuring among the papers it owns (Dilbert wasn’t the only comic cut), but it just happened to coincide with the introduction of a new Black character who identified as white (apparently to gig woke culture and the LGBTQ community), so Adams claimed he was a victim of cancel culture. Now Andrews McMeel Universal, the distributor of Dilbert, has cut ties with its creator, and even more newspapers, including this one, are pulling the strip after comments Adams made on his online video podcast last week. Adams says his book publisher and agent have dropped him as well.

I won’t get into the substance of those comments here, but for those who are now crying “Censorship!” “First Amendment!” … well, I’ll just remind you that that applies to government, not to businesses. Businesses have the right to contract with whomever they wish, and to cancel contracts when they wish, especially with those who might reflect badly on them as a whole.

That’s just the situation Adams’ words have gotten him into, no matter how he tries to spin it on Twitter (he does seem to love playing the victim).

Philip Bump of The Washington Post noted that it was just a matter of time: “For months it has seemed inevitable that the Dilbert comic strip’s run as a popular American newspaper cartoon would end precisely as it did: a victim of controversy triggered by its creator, Scott Adams.” Just learning that he misused the data in the Rasmussen survey he mentioned, combining the 26 percent of Black survey respondents who disagreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white” with the 21 percent who weren’t sure, is enough to tick me off, even without the attendant remarks. Statistical trickery like that chaps my hide. Plus, it was a loaded question (a research survey no-no) as the phrase originated as a troll on 4Chan and has been picked up by white supremacists like David Duke.

The Oregonian was one of many newspapers over the weekend that decided to pull Dilbert. Therese Bottomly of The Oregonian, in a letter from the editor Saturday, wrote: “Some readers no doubt will deride my decision as an example of overly ‘woke’ culture or as a knee-jerk ‘politically correct’ response. What about free speech, they might ask? Isn’t this censorship?

“No one is taking Adams’ free speech rights away. He is free to share his abhorrent comments on YouTube and Twitter so long as those companies allow them. This also isn’t censorship; it’s editing. Editors make decisions every day about what to publish, balancing the need to inform against the possibility of offending reader sensibilities.” But is it fair to those whose contracts get canceled? If you support the idea of a free market, it certainly is. While someone like Adams is free to say just about anything he wants, those who carry his cartoon are just as free to express their displeasure by canceling his contract. No one is obligated to give him a platform.

Adams, like others have before him, is discovering that freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. If I said the things he said on social media or on a podcast, I wouldn’t be surprised to be fired because my actions would reflect poorly on my employer. Call it cancel/woke culture all you want, but it really was the product of Adams’ actions, and he has only himself to blame for that.

Tom Jones of Poynter asked, “Was Adams a victim of cancel culture? Actually, I would suggest this is consequence culture. That is, if you say or do something stupid or, in this case, incredibly racist and harmful and divisive, you suffer the consequences. The consequence here is newspapers dropping the comic strip.” For me, Dilbert long ago grew stale, and in the past several years, its creator’s forays to the far right have overshadowed the comic that once made me laugh and adore Catbert and Alice’s fist of death. Those who still love Dilbert can always find it online, even if it’s not published in newspapers at all.

