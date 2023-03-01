Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Chandra Lagisetti, 41, of 2700 Pleasant View Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lagisetti was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Byron Grimes, 38, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Grimes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Billy Eagle, 56, of Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Eagle was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.