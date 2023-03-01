UA pitching depth on coach’s agenda

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team has no time to dwell on the 12-3 Sunday spanking it took at the hands of Eastern Illinois.

Illinois State (4-3), today's opponent for the No. 8 Hogs at Baum-Walker Stadium, dealt Arkansas a 3-2 defeat last Feb. 18, the Hogs' first season-opening loss since 1994.

The Razorbacks (5-2) had been rolling with a four-game winning streak, scoring an average of 12.5 runs per game, before Eastern Illinois blew up for 10 runs in the seventh and eighth innings against a mix of veteran and young pitchers out of the bullpen.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn is on the hunt for dependable arms today, with left-hander Zack Morris (0-1, 13.50 ERA) scheduled to start against Illinois State freshman right-hander Thomas Harper (0-0, 3.60).

Morris, a senior co-captain from Cabot, was touched for 2 earned runs on 2 hits while recording 1 out in the blowout loss to the Panthers.

"We weren't very good today, but we have been pretty consistent," Van Horn said Sunday. "Illinois State coming in [today], they'll be every bit as good as Eastern Illinois. Veteran team. They're winning.

"We've got to find a few more pitchers. Right now we've got about four guys, maybe four and a half, that we can go to, and after that, it hasn't gone great."

Morris was clutch in the NCAA Tournament last season. He posted the final out and got the win in a 4-3 comeback win at North Carolina to clinch the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. Morris also got a three-out save in the Razorbacks' 3-2 win over eventual College World Series champion Ole Miss in the CWS semifinal round.

He has not been sharp in three appearances this season, allowing 8 earned runs on 10 hits and 2 walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Harper has given up 2 runs on 5 hits and 5 walks covering 5 innings in 2 appearances.

"He'll be 88 to 92 [mph]," Illinois State Coach Steve Holm said. "He didn't throw as many strikes last weekend, but he is a strike-thrower. He's a freshman, was a little jittery in his first start, so I would tell you five or six starts into this thing he'll be a strike-thrower. But his first couple of starts as a freshman, I couldn't tell you."

Illinois State is in the midst of a 14-game road swing to open the season, with half of them in succession around Arkansas. The Redbirds left campus in Normal, Ill., last Thursday en route to Jonesboro, where they won two of three last weekend at Arkansas State. After today's game, they'll head to Conway for a weekend series at the University of Central Arkansas.

Illinois State practiced in Conway on Monday and worked out at the Hunt Center and Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday as part of its 10-night, seven-game road trip.

"For us, we're a bus team," Holm said. "We've got to get on the bus and go. I like to take our guys to places that are a true environment for the postseason if you're fortunate enough to get into the postseason. This is one of those places that is within driving distance to us. You get warm weather and you can get from here to home with a decent bus ride."

The Redbirds were picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Missouri Valley Conference, with Southern Illinois and Missouri State as the top two selections.

Arkansas is hitting .297 as a team with 9 home runs and an average of 8.9 runs per game. The pitching staff has a 6.56 earned-run average with 67 strikeouts and 32 walks.

Outfielders Jace Bohrofen, Jared Wegner and Tavian Josenberger have been the Razorbacks' most productive hitters.

Bohrofen (.450) has a home run and 5 RBI to go with 6 walks, 8 runs and 2 stolen bases, and he leads the team with a .571 on-base percentage.

Wegner (.400, 2 HRs) leads the team with 12 RBI and 9 runs and also has 5 walks. Josenberger (.379, 2 HRs, 7 RBI) has a team-high 11 hits, 8 runs and 3 walks.

First baseman Brady Slavens (.379, 6 RBI) and shortstop John Bolton (.308, 4 RBI) are also hitting over .300.

Illinois State has been without starting first baseman Judah Morris and second baseman Shai Robinson, who are both healing from broken hamate bones in their hands.

But the Redbirds have still managed 61 runs, one fewer than Arkansas for a scoring average of 8.7, and a .278 team batting average.

Illinois State has three batters with 11 hits through seven games: First baseman Adrian Flores (.550, 1 HR, 6 RBI) went 6 for 10 last weekend in Jonesboro; third baseman Greg Nichols (.379, 1, 6) and infielder Shay Kubo (.324, 8 RBI).

Shortstop Luke Cheng (.300) and Kubo have scored 12 and 11 runs, respectively, and the Redbirds are 14 of 15 on stolen-base attempts. Left fielder Daniel Pacella (.308, 2 HRs, 7 RBI) is also hitting over .300 and right fielder Auggie Rasmussen (.241) has a home run and is tied for the team RBI lead with 8.

"We've certainly swung the bats pretty well through seven ballgames," Holm said. "I don't think you'll look at us and go. 'That's a real physical lineup from top to bottom.' Now there is some real physicality in there.

"Our true first baseman is out with a broken hamate bone in Judah Morris. He would add more physicality in there. ... I think it's more of a balanced lineup than it is sit back and wait on the three-run homer."