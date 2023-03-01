UAMS gets funds for contraceptives

FORT SMITH — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials announced Tuesday an anonymous donor gave $600,000 to the school to continue providing contraception devices for uninsured post-partum patients in Fort Smith and Little Rock.

Officials said in a news release the intrauterine devices and birth-control implants are inserted before a woman is discharged after giving birth, to reduce unintended pregnancies and increase birth spacing. Insertions can cost more than $3,000 and aren’t reimbursable by the state Medicaid program, according to the release.

UAMS said the money is provided as part of the Increasing Equity and Access to Contraception in Arkansas Initiative.

Last year, UAMS received $175,000 to supply the devices to 297 women at two birthing hospitals — UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock and Baptist Health-Fort Smith. This year, a UAMS team led by Dr. Nirvana Manning of the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology intends to provide them to 449 patients in those facilities as well as the UAMS West Family Medicine Residency Program in Fort Smith.

“This grant has been instrumental in not only providing access to contraceptive coverage that is in line with national recommendations, but also in providing data that we hope will support the expansion to all patients, regardless of insurance coverage,” Manning said.

The application said a study in South Carolina showed the use of the devices “was associated with decreased odds of a subsequent short-interval pregnancy.”



