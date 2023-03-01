U.N. cites Iran nuke enrichment

VIENNA — Inspectors from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press said.

The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency distributed to member states likely will raise tensions further between Iran and the West over its program. That’s even as Tehran already faces internal unrest after months of protests and Western anger over the nation sending bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The agency’s report described inspectors discovering Jan. 21 that two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at Iran’s Fordo facility had been configured in a way “substantially different” than what had been previously declared.

The agency took samples the following day, which showed particles up to 83.7% purity, the report said.

“Iran informed the agency that ‘unintended fluctuations’ in enrichment levels may have occurred during the transition period,” the report stated. “Discussions between the agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing.” Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to questions regarding the report, details of which had been circulating for about a week.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report said it would “further increase the frequency and intensity of agency verification activities” at Fordo after the discovery.

Iran has been producing uranium enriched to 60% purity — a level for which nonproliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilian use.

The IAEA report put Iran’s uranium stockpile as of Feb. 12 at 8,289 pounds — an increase of 192 pounds since its last quarterly report in November. Of that, 192 pounds is enriched up to 60% purity.

Uranium at nearly 84% is almost at weapons-grade levels of 90% — meaning any stockpile of that material could be quickly used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran chooses.

While the IAEA’s director-general has warned that Iran now has enough uranium to produce “several” nuclear bombs, the U.S. intelligence community has maintained its assessment that Iran isn’t pursuing an atomic bomb.

“We don’t believe that the supreme leader in Iran has yet made a decision to resume the weaponization program that we judge they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003,” CIA Director Williams Burns told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “But the other two legs of the stool, meaning enrichment programs, they’ve obviously advanced very far.” Fordo, which sits under a mountain near Qom, 55 miles southwest of Tehran, remains a special concern for the international community.

It is large enough to house 3,000 centrifuges, but small and hardened enough to lead U.S. officials to suspect it had a military purpose when they exposed the site publicly in 2009.

Any explanation from Iran, however, likely won’t be enough to satisfy Israel, Iran’s regional archrival.

Already, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened military action against Tehran.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in a high-stakes shadow war across the wider Middle East since the nuclear deal’s collapse.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Germany’s foreign minister said her country and Israel are worried about the allegations facing Iran over the nearly 84% enriched uranium.

“We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran’s part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment,” Annalena Baerbock said. “There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level.”



