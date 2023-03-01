Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s David Paglianite

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Bryant's David Paglianite (10) gains big yardage against Fort Smith Northside during their game Friday Sept. 23, 2022 in Bryant. .More photos at arkansasonline.com/924Bryant/...Stephen B. Thornton/Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s David Paglianite. 

Class: 2024

Position: Tight end 

Size: 6-3, 231 pounds

Noteworthy: Switching position after previously playing quarterback

Coach Buck James: 

“He can run, he’s a big strong kid. He’s got some intangibles, he just hasn’t played the position. It’s going to take him a minute but as far as him running routes and coaching the ball and looking the part, he’s got all those. He just doesn’t have any game tape. 

“I think he has a chance to be a really good player for us. We have to wait to see how he blocks and develops into the position but I think he has a big ceiling.”



