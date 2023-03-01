U.S. energy policies aren’t working, Westerman says

WASHINGTON — The work of Robert Frost is more likely to be discussed in an English classroom than a congressional hearing, but Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., finds the words of the late American poet fitting when discussing the United States’ energy policies.

During a House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday, Westerman referenced Frost’s well-known “The Road Not Taken” poem to emphasize his argument about boosting domestic energy production.

“I think our country is at a point where we’ve got two roads diverging, and it’s very important that we choose the correct path,” the Hot Springs lawmaker said. “If we continue down the path that we’re on, we’re going to go down a path where we lose.

“And the only way that we can lose is if we beat ourselves, and that’s what current policies are doing.” The House Natural Resources Committee held two legislative hearings on proposals related to lease sales for oil, natural gas and geothermal energy development, as well as expediting the permitting process for energy projects.

Westerman, the committee’s chairman, said the United States needs to boost domestic energy production amid rising international use of fossil fuels. The federal Energy Information Administration predicts energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions will continue increasing as oil and natural gas production will grow to support consumption in Asian countries.

“It’s not a slight increase; it’s an exponential increase,” he said.

Westerman is the lead sponsor of one proposal discussed Tuesday. The TAP American Energy Act would aim to improve the leasing process by requiring the Department of Interior to resume quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales with reinstatements not needing new environmental assessments. The bill would additionally streamline the permitting process for different energy projects by exempting low-impact decisions from agency review.

Under the measure, the president could not issue any actions pausing or delaying the issuance of fossil fuel and mineral leases involving federal lands. Republicans have attacked President Joe Biden for his administration’s policies on energy development, including a pause on new oil and natural gas leases on federal lands early in his presidency.

“Although sued and forced to comply with the Mineral Leasing Act, it has been nothing but delay after delay with this administration,” Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told committee members.

Legislators also discussed two measures related to energy permitting. The Permitting for Mining Needs Act would shorten environmental reviews for mining plans while allowing exploration and additional activities to happen without the discovery of mineral deposits.

The BUILDER Act would amend the National Environmental Policy Act to narrow environmental reviews and expedite work on energy projects. Also referred to as NEPA, the 1970 law requires federal agencies to consider a project’s environmental effects before making decisions affecting communities impacted by efforts.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., decried the Republican measures, contending energy companies are to blame for rising prices and a failure to utilize lands.

“It is in our view that the issue is not a shortage of leases or land; the problem is a fossil fuel industry that is more interested in keeping supply artificially low so that prices stay artificially high,” she said. “The truth is that these companies are not necessarily primarily motivated by energy independence. They’re corporations primarily interested in profit.” Even with the White House’s goals of addressing climate change through utilizing renewable energy sources, American crude oil production has increased, according to the Energy Information Administration, and the growth is expected to continue through this year.

Ocasio-Cortez described Westerman’s bill as a “fossil fuel industry wish list.” Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, the committee’s top Democrat, echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s criticisms, saying it is irresponsible for Congress to cut environment review procedures while failing to address climate change and related weather patterns.

“While my colleagues across the aisle are finally beginning to admit climate change does exist … the bills they’re putting forward, up for discussion today, show that it is unfortunately not being taken seriously,” he said.

“At a time when we need a strong environmental review process, more than ever, these bills seem to gut those processes just so dirty energy projects that can start producing profits a lot faster with weak scrutiny and oversight and limited to no accountability.” Westerman disagreed, blaming bad policies for rising energy prices.

“As energy is so important as the foundation of the economy, when we raise those prices, it raises prices everywhere,” he said.

Westerman added that he supports NEPA, but said the law needs to be “modernized” to allow easier planning and construction of energy projects involving fossil fuels and renewable sources.

“We want to amend NEPA, not gut it or — worse yet — eradicate it, and make a law that provides robust environmental protections without bogging down projects in rounds of red tape and litigation,” he said. “The simple fact is we cannot reestablish energy independence or even meet President Biden’s clean energy and emission goals without reform.” Discussions surrounding possible permitting changes entered the public discourse last year after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., worked with Democratic leaders on preparing the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of the agreement involved considering language to expedite reviews of energy projects, but legislators struggled to muster enough support for the plan during the last Congress.

Manchin serves as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. A House Natural Resources Committee aide said Monday conversations with Manchin are “ongoing at this time.” “The need to build a more energy secure future is too important to let partisan politics get in the way, so Chairman Manchin will continue working with Republican House leaders like Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy, Chairman Westerman, and [Energy and Commerce Committee] Chair [Cathy] McMorris Rodgers to pass comprehensive permitting reform with the robust bipartisan support it deserves,” Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.

House Republicans are working to have a legislative energy package ready by the end of March. Any proposal will need bipartisan support to advance to the president’s desk; House Republicans can only afford to lose four votes while Democrats control the Senate with a 51-49 majority.

Westerman acknowledged the need to work across the aisle to pass legislation.

“This needs to be a bipartisan effort,” he said. “For the good of the country, I challenge us to work together to come to some kind of reform so that we can actually get things done.” Re p. D eb b i e D i n ge l l , D-Mich., offered to work on drafting a bipartisan permitting measure during a Feb. 8 committee meeting. The congresswoman reminded lawmakers of her promise Tuesday before denouncing the proposals as weakening environmental and wildlife protections.

“I know we’ve got to modernize our laws, but we’ve got to do it in a way that protects original intent but also makes it better,” she said.



