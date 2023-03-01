U.S. loses top spot in water taste test School fight stirs protest in N.J.

U.S. loses top spot

in water taste test

The Associated Press

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The U.S. was shut out from the top prizes at an annual international water tasting contest in West Virginia.

Entries from Canada took the top two spots for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 33rd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. Clearbrook, British Columbia, a six-time champion, took home first place, while North Muskoka, Ontario, finished second. St. Paris, Ohio, was third.

The top bottled water award went to 2019 winner Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water of Italy's Mediterranean island of Sardinia. Hope Natural Spring Water of Halifax County, Va., finished second, and Jano of Blanchard, New Brunswick, was third.

The sparkling water gold medal went to Dijamant Carbonated Mineral Water of Tesanj, Bosnia-Herzogovina.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose among entries from 18 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries.

Winners often use their prizes as bragging rights to promote their labels.

School fight stirs

protest in N.J.

The Associated Press

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- An after-school fight between two 11-year-old boys that ended when one allegedly stabbed the other has spurred protests by parents and high school students who want leadership changes in their New Jersey district.

Roughly 100 students at Perth Amboy High School staged a walkout Monday to voice their concerns, while several parents and community members gathered for a rally at City Hall. Both groups said they are concerned that district leaders have failed to address unsafe conditions in schools throughout the city, which is about 30 miles south of New York City.

The Wednesday stabbing occurred on a city street shortly after classes had ended at Samuel Shull Middle School. Authorities have said the assailant used a kitchen knife to stab the other boy, who remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The suspect is charged with juvenile delinquency for offenses equal to attempted murder and aggravated assault and remains held at a youth detention facility. Authorities have not said what spurred the fight, but the victim's father has said his son was followed home and the attack was unprovoked.

City and school district officials said "we have to work together to provide a set of interventions and solutions that will work for our students ... including mental health services, counseling, and peer-to-peer interventions."