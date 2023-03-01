IDEA ALLEY: Wanted — Jackson’s Cookie Co. banana pudding

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Linda K. House is looking for the original Jackson's Cookie Co. banana pudding recipe — the one that was on the vanilla wafer package more than 50 years ago. The cookies, originally made in downtown North Little Rock, were discontinued by the manufacturer in December.

When Harriett Aldridge wrote about the company's 50th anniversary in the Arkansas Gazette, she noted the recipes on the back of each package were specific to that package size, so the banana pudding recipe on the 1-pound bag will differ from the recipe on the back of the 13-ounce bag.

Jackson's Premium Vanilla Wafers were sold in a range of sizes. Scanning through the newspaper archives and around the internet, I saw ads and recipes featuring 10-ounce packages, 13-ounce packages, 1-pound packages and 15-ounce packages.

If you have a Jackson's recipe that differs from these, please share!

As for which wafers to use now that Jackson's are no more, I spent some time last week comparing ingredients lists and found that Kroger Original Vanilla Wafers are the closest to Jackson's. All of the other brands I researched contained eggs, which Jackson's did not.

This recipe is the one that appeared on recent 11-ounce bags.

Jackson's Vanilla Wafer Banana Pudding

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 /3 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

3 eggs, separated

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 /3 cup granulated sugar

1 bag Jackson's Vanilla Wafers

2 medium bananas, peeled and sliced

In a heavy saucepan, stir together the ¾ cup sugar and flour. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture thickens and boils.

In a small bowl, lightly beat 3 egg yolks. Gradually stir about half of the hot mixture into the yolks. Add yolk mixture to mixture in saucepan. Cook and stir until mixture boils. Boil gently for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.

In a separate mixing bowl beat egg whites on high speed until foamy. Gradually add 1/3 cup sugar, beating until stiff peaks form.

In a 2-quart souffle dish or baking dish alternate layers of wafers, banana and pudding mixture, ending with pudding mixture. Spread egg white mixture over top and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set. Garnish as desired. Store in the refrigerator.

Makes 12 servings.

■ ■ ■

This recipe was included in Aldridge's April 13, 1983, story about the company. It has a higher cookie to pudding ratio than the previous recipe.

Premium Wafer Banana Pudding

1 (13 ½-ounce) bag vanilla wafers

4 tablespoons flour

½ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups scalded milk

2 eggs, separated

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Sliced bananas

¼ cup sugar for meringue

Mix flour, ½ cup sugar and salt in top of double boiler. Slowly stir in hot milk and cook until mixture thickens, stirring constantly.

Stir a little of the hot mixture into beaten egg yolks and pour back into double boiler. Cook about 2 minutes, stirring gently.

Remove from heat and add vanilla. Cool until just warm.

Alternate layers of wafers, sliced bananas and pudding in a baking dish.

Beat egg whites until foamy. Add the ¼ cup sugar gradually while beating. Continue beating until stiff. Pile meringue lightly on pudding. Bake in 400-degree oven for about 8 minutes or until golden brown.

