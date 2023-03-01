WH mayor gives upbeat report on city

In White Hall, 2022 will be remembered as the year of grand openings and unparalleled commercial growth, and still, it’s ranked one of Arkansas’s safest cities with excellent schools.

“We’re really focusing on improving the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Noel Foster said before last week’s White Hall City Council meeting when he presented his annual State of the City address.

“The city of White Hall continues to rank in the top 10 best places to live,” Foster said, but he insists the credit for today’s growth started with planning under the administration of former Mayor James “Jitters” Morgan, now deceased.

He also credits the residents.

“As I reflect on my time as mayor, I am always amazed at how this community works together to continue to make White Hall a great place to live,” he said.

White Hall’s growth included the opening of more than a dozen new businesses that include the three-story Relyance Bank’s new headquarters, the four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott, a shopping plaza and two new restaurants, just to name a few.

Simmons Bank’s new branch on Sheridan Road is nearly complete and Jefferson Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health broke ground on the construction of a 76-bed hospital last fall.

“Tonight, I am pleased to report that our city is strong and we continue to enjoy residential and commercial growth in our city,” Foster said.

OTHER AREAS OF GROWTH

Home sales are also reported as brisk, with properties often fielding multiple offers. Over the past two years, there have been 53 new home starts.

Taylor Elementary School opened a new inclusive playground for kids, and White Hall High School opened its athletic facility and its fine arts and agricultural buildings. All new and ready for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“Looking to the future, we have so much to be excited about in 2023 as we continue to move our city in the right direction. … I truly believe when we all work together, we can do great things for the City of White Hall,” Foster said.

PARKS IN PROGRESS

The city dedicated its time and money to growing outdoor activities last year, with a number of park projects started and underway or completed.

This included the completion and opening of new large and small dog parks on Jan. 3. These offer dog owners and their canines off-leash options.

Along with the approximately one-quarter acre fenced-in area, there’s a pavilion in each dog area, and the city paved a parking lot on the east side of the dog park with spaces for about a dozen vehicles.

“The total cost was $75,000 total and it was paid for by the American Rescue Plan money,” Foster said.

Museum Park, located behind the White Hall Museum on Dollarway Road, enjoyed a face lift that included new equipment and restoration of the original Union Pacific Railroad’s SSW 18 Cotton Belt caboose.

The half-acre green space now includes swings and other playground equipment, benches and picnic tables, all enclosed by a chain link fence.

It had an approximately $35,000 price tag that was also paid for using ARP money, Foster said.

The city also undertook upgrades and improvements inside White Hall City Park. The larger two projects included a complete redo of the tennis courts, and improvements and repairs to grandstands and bleachers at ball fields.

This cost the city about $100,000 for the work, with most paid for by ARP money.

Last February, the city announced plans for the O.C. Cannon Fishing Park, encompassing the two-acre fishing pond located behind the White Hall Community Center on Dollarway Road.

Foster said, “[It’s] being restocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. We have paved the parking area and installed two pavilions” at a cost of about $10,000 each.

The city isn’t done yet and is getting estimates on the cost of building a fishing pier there.

The ARP money is also paying for the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant park, but at this point, Foster said, “We have no idea of the total cost.”

RECREATION

“The Crenshaw Springs Water Park had a stellar year for the 2022 season,” Foster said.

The water park brought in approximately $321,000 for the season. This pays for all the expenses for the park, and employs approximately 50 high school and college students each season.

It’s not funded by general tax revenue, but paid for through admission tickets and food and beverage sales.

“We continue to make improvements in the park. In the past few months, we have had the slides repainted as well as the restrooms and shower rooms. Maintenance and improvements to the park will have it ready for this coming season,” he said.

The White Hall James “Jitters” Morgan Community Center returned to pre-covid bookings, and the White Hall Museum reported a “busy year” and hosted two veterans-related events.

The city and Chamber of Commerce established a website: visitwhitehallar.org and the city placed billboards on Interstate 530 south of Little Rock and U.S. 65 south, advertising White Hall’s amenities.

ROADS

“The White Hall Public Works Department has been busy with construction, growth and general maintenance,” Foster said.

They repaired and overlaid asphalt on Turner Street, Roberts Road, Sybil Street and a section of Anderson Avenue at the White Hall City Park, and paved a parking lot for the new dog park.

“We received a $300,000 grant through ArDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation) to overlay Robin Road, McGehee Street and Twin Creek Road. We also applied for a TAPs Grant through ArDOT and the city was awarded $260,000 for a sidewalk project,” he said.

The 80/20 matching grant is to build a sidewalk connection that runs along Dollarway Road and East Street, reaching Taylor Elementary School. It also connects the elementary school to White Hall Middle School.

The Public Works crew picked up approximately 300 yards of leaves from residents, and distributed about 60 yards of compost. Foster credited the department with a job well done.

“Keeping our parks, city buildings and city property clean and well maintained is a priority. … It is amazing how the little things can affect the city’s overall image,” Foster said.

POLICE

“This year has proven to be both active and rewarding for the White Hall Police Department,” Foster said.

Currently, there are 18 full-time officers, with five utilized as school resource officers and two as administrative assistants, and there are eight auxiliary officers.

The city upgraded its SkyCop camera system to include Automated License Plate Readers, and alerts via email or text when a stolen vehicle or license is within the city limits.

In 2022, the department responded to 4,792 total incidents including traffic stops and 911 calls.

There were 70 violent crime warrant arrests carried out, and more than 80 pounds of prescription drugs were collected and destroyed.

There were 554 police reports filed. Officers worked 95 traffic accidents and 46 private or parking lot accidents.

The school resource officers taught drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention programs in the White Hall School District.

“The administration continues to recognize excellence within the department,” he said, adding that auxiliary officer Ronnie Watson was named Volunteer Officer of the Year.

FIRE

“The White Hall Volunteer Fire Department has provided another exceptional year of service to our community,” Foster said.

The department has two stations with 20 firefighters and nine fire apparatus.

The department took 189 in-city calls and 30 out-of-city mutual aid calls, and now has dedicated staff at Fire Station No. 1 to ensure faster response times.

Last year, the VFD added a 2001 KME 95-foot platform ladder truck, and outfitted trucks with emergency LED lights, chevron stripping and back-up lights.

“The department has continued to demonstrate the best that White Hall has to offer and John Reed was named Volunteer Fireman of the Year,” he said.

CITY REPRESENTATIVES

Foster, a lifelong resident, is moving into his fourth term, or 13th year, as mayor and served as the city’s police chief for about seven years prior to that.

In addition to mayor, he serves as Jefferson County Economic Development Corp. secretary-treasurer and Jefferson County 911 Committee chairman.

He is also a member of the White Hall Chamber of Commerce, the 25 for Now Civic Organization of Jefferson County, and the White Hall Police Officers Association.

Foster ran unopposed in November’s election and won, as did City Attorney Tom Owens, City Clerk-Treasurer Ellen Welch, and City Council members David Beck, Beaver Johnson, Joel Foster, Sara Lunsford, Scott Ray and Ken Smith.

“I would like to thank the citizens for the trust they have given me as well as the City Council. And to all city employees, thank you for your hard work despite the many challenges you have faced,” Foster said.



