Arkansas outfielder Jace Bohrofen (8) hits a two-run double, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, during the eighth inning of the Razorbacks’ 10-3 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content