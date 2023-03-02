1A GIRLS: Taylor’s inside-outside game too much for Kingston

OZARK -- The inside duo of Maggie McHenry and Karley Wilkerson and the outside tandem of Heidi May and Jaselyn Rich carried Taylor to a 54-39 win over Kingston as the first round of the Class 1A state tournament continued on Wednesday at Ozark Activity Center.

Wilkerson, a 5-11 senior, and McHenry, a 5-10 senior, combined for 26 points and 20 rebounds, while May and Rich combined for 26 points and 5 three-pointers.

"It's worked well for us all year," Taylor Coach Jerry Hicks said. "I've told them go inside out all year. When they do it, they're successful. We've got some good shooters, and then the height helps inside, especially against a shorter team."

Rich made two three-pointers in the first 80 seconds and finished with seven points. May hit a three-pointer to open the second quarter and hit two more in the third quarter. May finished with 19 points, converting all eight of her free-throw attempts in the last six minutes of the game.

McHenry had 20 points and 9 rebounds, and Wilkerson had 6 points and 11 boards.

Taylor (24-6) outscored Kingston (25-12) in all four quarters but had to overcome seven turnovers in the first quarter to lead 13-11 on a free throw by May and a bucket off an offensive rebound Wilkerson to end the quarter. The Lady Tigers committed six turnovers in the second quarter and still led 25-19 at the half, using a 6-0 run by McHenry on two buckets inside and two free throws during the middle part of the quarter.

"We turn the ball over but it's usually because they get into too big a rush and try to do too much too quick, and make mistakes," Hicks said. "I've told them all year, slow down, slow down. When they slow down, they can operate a little better."

Lila Hartness scored 12 points for Kingston.

JASPER 74, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 25

The Lady Pirates

scored 24 points in the first quarter for a 24-5 lead, led 37-16 at the half and then scored 20 points in the third quarter for a 57-21 lead. Jasper limited Lafayette County to one field goal in the second half.

Senior Aubrey Henderson led Jasper (26-11) with 21 points, staking the Lady Pirates to the early lead with 10 points in the first quarter and adding 10 more in the second half. Skylea Lager added 14 points on 3 three-pointers.

K.K. Flower scored eight points to lead Lafayette County (15-16).

KIRBY 48, ALPENA 36

Kirby broke away from a game that was tight for all of three quarters with a fourth-quarter surge.

The Lady Trojans (27-8) scored 22 points in the fourth quarter spurred by two three-pointers by Kendall Muse.

Kirby led 8-7 after a quarter, Alpena led 17-16 at the half, and Kirby went back up 26-25 after three quarters.

Grace Turner scored 15 points for Kirby, and Jenna Bailey added six of her 14 in the fourth quarter.

Alpena (19-17) was led by Laini Block with 15 points, all on three-pointers.