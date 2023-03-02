3A BOYS: Rivercrest freshman Young scores 28 in first-round tourney win

LAMAR -- Rivercrest guard Jayden Young made the most of his first state tournament game Wednesday at Warrior Arena.

The freshman scored a team-high 28 points with 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists to lead Rivercrest past Episcopal Collegiate 63-56 in a first-round at the Class 3A boys state tournament.

"I never dreamed of this," Young said. "This is amazing. I have to thank my teammates because they always are helping me out. I wanted to play well, but I'm not sure I saw this coming."

Young's big game was a continued trend in a youth movement for the Colts, who started two other freshmen in Buddha Harris (10 points) and Fran Robinson (10 points).

Rivercrest (11-18) held its own during the season without any seniors on the roster, but the Colts have found a next level with added depth to the team.

"I tell you what, they played so well," Rivercrest Coach Hunter Robinson said of his freshmen. "They went 26-0 in junior high and we waited until the end of the year to move them up. They only have a handful of games under their belt at the varsity level. They keep getting better and are a great group. They looked like seniors out there. They live for this."

In a contest against programs that both lost in the second round of the state tournament last season, it was Rivercrest that was able to jump out to an 17-13 lead after the first quarter.

Episcopal Collegiate (26-7) then closed out the first half on a 10-2 run and Rivercrest led 30-27 at halftime. The momentum continued into the third quarter for the Warriors, who got the deficit to 36-35 with a basket by Kellen Robinson. He finished with a game-high 33 points to go with 14 rebounds and 4 steals.

Rivercrest gained back the momentum scoring the final seven points of the third quarter for a 49-41 lead. A basket from Young as the buzzer capped the scoring stretch.

A steal and a basket by Robinson cut the Rivercrest lead to 55-52 with less than two minutes left in the game. The Colts then closed out the game on an 8-4 run to seal the win.

Rivercrest only trailed in the opening quarter and never gave back the lead despite Episcopal Collegiate getting to within a possession several times in the second half.

"We knew they were a very good team, so it was going to take a team effort," Hunter Robinson said. "Hat's off to them because they are a great team. But we are excited to move on. Every game we get under our belt, we will keep getting better."

Central Arkansas Christian 57, Newport 45

The Mustangs kept their season alive with an upset victory behind a game-high 21 points from Sam Maddox and 12 more points from Grayson Wilson.

CAC (25-7) outscored Newport 14-6 in the second frame to take a 26-18 advantage into halftime. That edge was extended to 44-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Newport (15-13) was led by 12 points each from Jonathan Moore and Demetric Denton.

Manila 63, Rose Bud 58

The Lions won behind a balanced attack from Brayden Nunnally (17 points), Luke Kirk (16 points) and Jaron Burrow (16 points).

Rose Bud (20-9) was led by Rece Hipp's game-high 19 points, Jace Goodwin's 17 points and Bryce Walls' 16 points.

Manila led 13-8 after the first quarter then 27-21 at the break. Rose Bud led 41-40 entering the fourth quarter. Manila put together a 23-point fourth quarter for the win.