6A GIRLS: McDaniel has a double-double as Har-Ber rolls past Jonesboro in 20-point win

ROGERS -- In its first season in Class 6A, Jonesboro learned what the rest of Class 6A has known for two years -- it is difficult to stop Pacious McDaniel.

McDaniel scored 31 points to pace Springdale Har-Ber to a 71-51 victory over Jonesboro in the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Mountie Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats (19-8), the 6A-West tri-champion who are the third seed from the conference, advance to face defending 6A champion North Little Rock, the 6A-Central second seed, in Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal matchup. North Little Rock ended Har-Ber's season in last year's semifinals.

"I'm glad we got to see such an athletic team like Jonesboro in the first round," Har-Ber Coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "They are tall and long. We will see that type of athleticism in the next game."

McDaniel also added 12 rebounds. The senior hit 7 of 12 shots from the field, included a three-pointer and made 14 of 16 free throws.

Early on, Jonesboro's 2-3 zone gave the Lady Wildcats fits, but Galatia Andrew and Delaney Roller combined to make four three-pointers in the first quarter to open up the inside for McDaniel. Andrew finished with 14 points ,while Roller added 10.

"[Jonesboro] was in a zone, so we either going to have to shoot a lot [from the outside] or we going to have to attack the basket," McDaniel said. "Making those three-pointers were a big factor because usually I'm heavily-guarded. But when they make shots, it opens things up for me."

The Lady Hurricane (10-17) did not play like a sixth seed for the first 12 minutes, taking a 25-24 lead on a Jazma Hooks jumper with 3:41 left in the first half.

From there, Har-Ber went on a 14-4 run, capped by a four-point play by Andrew, to open up a 36-27 halftime lead.

Jenkins said that run was fueled more by better man-to-man defense that fueled the Lady Wildcat offense.

"There was a timeout midway in the second quarter and we told them about they had to be in better defensive position," Jenkins said. "We emphasize that all of the time -- position, position, position. We did a much better job not being behind and not letting them get by us."

Baskets by Roller and McDaniel gave the Lady Wildcats its first double-digit lead early in the third quarter at 40-27. They then used a 16-6 run to increase the lead to 57-37 on a three-pointer by Roller late in the quarter.

"This time of year, it is the little things -- making the layups, hitting the free throws and getting the loose balls -- that win games late in the season," Jenkins added. "I thought we came out a little more comfortable in the second half."

Allannah Orsby scored 15 to pace Jonesboro, while Diamonique Reynolds added 10.

Cabot 48, Rogers Heritage 25

Cabot assembled a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take control and went on to defeat Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers' run came after Ruthie McCain's bucket gave the Lady War Eagles a 7-6 lead 11 seconds into the second quarter. Laylah Reese began the outburst with a bucket and two free throws, and her bucket with 2:34 before halftime gave Cabot a 19-7 lead.

Cabot took its biggest lead when Reese's bucket made the score 35-12 with 2:24 left in the third quarter, and Heritage didn't get any closer than 37-22 on Carlee Casteel's two free throws before the Lady Panthers went on an 11-3 run to close the game.

Reese had 15 points for Cabot, which will play Bentonville in a 4 p.m quarterfinal game Friday.