The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 1, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-18. Mark Cogburn and Katelyn Cogburn v. William T. Marsh, Jr., from Montgomery County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-744. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company and MetLife Assignment Company, Inc. v. Roosevelt Land Partners Corp. and Donald Hill, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-488. Macon Carter, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-7. Casey Lynn Reynolds v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

CV-21-509. Vincent Osric Johnson, Tammy Johnson, Trinia Surratt, Shayla Brently Moore, Stacy Rogers, Demarlone Bell, and Kenneth Johnson v. Sandra Johnson, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-608. David A. Smith v. Bobbie J. Smith, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-46. Kason Jewell v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-265. Donnell Bauer and Marilyn Bauer v. Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr., and Mary A. Beamon, Individually and as Trustees of the Jesse Lee Beamon, Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015; and the Jesse Lee Beamon Jr. and Mary A. Beamon Family Trust Dated 13th October 2015, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Abramson, Gladwin, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Hixson and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-22-205. Fredye Long Alford and the Estate of Theressa Lee Carper, Deceased v. Dale Seiler and Ashlie Seiler, Individually and as Trustees of the Dale and Ashlie Seiler Family Trust; and Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, from Lafayette County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-121. Progressive Eldercare Services-Columbia, Inc., d/b/a The Green House Cottages of Wentworth Place; Wentworth, LLC, d/b/a The Green House Cottages of Wentworth Place; T. Marquel (Kelly) Park, Administrator of The Green House Cottages of Wentworth Place; John Doe I; John Doe II; John Doe III; John Doe IV; and John Doe V v. Patricia Griffin, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Dossie Lee Williams, Deceased; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Dossie Lee Williams, Deceased, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-503. April Johnson v. Bradley Johnson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Remanded to supplement the record. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-234. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. William Campbell, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-236. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. Pam and Jesse Runyan, Parents and Guardians of J.R. (an Incapacitated Person), from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-444. John A. Roberts v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-21-32. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. Sandra Peterson, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-33. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. Ronnie Francis and Debbie Francis, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-189. Terry Gould v. Gayla Gould, from Fulton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to dismiss appeal denied. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-225. John Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Polk County Circuit Court. Reversed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-31. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. Tina Johnson, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.