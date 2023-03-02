Arkansas farmers, ranchers return to the Capitol to lobby leaders

About 250 farmers and ranchers convened at the state Capitol on Tuesday to share their concerns and needs with state lawmakers.

The Arkansas Farm Bureau hosts a 'Farmers Day at the Capitol' each legislative session, but an unprecedented number attended this year after no events the past few years because of the pandemic.

"This is a record-breaking year for us in terms of the number of people here," Hot Springs-area rancher Magen Allen said.

Allen manages 300 head of cattle with her husband, as well as J.A. Farms Feed & Mercantile in Bismarck. They also grow hay.

Allen said she has been working in agriculture for 20 years and first got into the industry because of her husband's family, who started out with dairy cows and managing chicken houses.

Allen said the goal of the Farmer's Day event was to give farmers a chance to meet with state lawmakers in their element.

"Today, we're giving [the farmers] a chance to meet face-to-face with our legislators in their environment and just hoping to tell our story. It's easier when you're face-to-face and you can feel the compassion and feel the energy for these farmers."

After performing outreach and getting feedback from farmers, the Arkansas Farm Bureau is prioritizing a few goals this legislative session: agricultural elementary education, affordable health care for farmers, tax benefits for beginning farmers and promotion and oversight for the state's new meat inspection program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and the state of Arkansas signed a cooperative agreement in October to allow the state Department of Agriculture to inspect meat products to be shipped for sale within the state, an effort aimed at opening up retail markets for smaller livestock producers.

The agreement allows for inspection of meat products for shipment within Arkansas, but inspection services must align with USDA guidelines under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

Meat processors can apply for either federal or state inspection services, but meat products prepared under state inspection can only be sold in Arkansas unless the processor participates in the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program.

Arkansas and 28 other states are participating in the USDA's State Meat and Poultry Inspection program, through which the Food Safety and Inspection Service provides up to 50% of the state's operating funds, training and other assistance for the program.

"My husband and I built and had a custom processing business for many years, so we really know what it takes to go into that," Allen said.

"The state meat inspection program would be so beneficial to open up some new markets, to be able to do more of that farm-to-table, so now all of that has passed, the biggest thing is to make sure we can keep it funded."

Some local livestock producers have expressed skepticism about the program, saying some meat processors may be unwilling to opt for the new state certification and continue relying on the USDA certification, as processors in Arkansas can use the USDA certification to sell outside the state and often already have a number of customers.

"We have many farmers that live on the Oklahoma border or near Louisiana or Mississippi and they may have customers that live over there that they want to be able to sell to," Allen said.

The Farm Bureau is also keeping an eye on House Bill 1336, which previously passed in the state House Education Committee and passed through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

The bill proposes creating an agricultural education pilot program in six public elementary schools starting in the 2025-26 academic year and would include the hiring of agricultural education teachers.

"Agriculture lives in rural areas and a lot of children in urban school districts may not have the background or be fully aware of where food comes from, and the future of agriculture is important to all of us, food security is a national security issue," Yates said.

"We have not seen any opposition to it at this point and feel like the bill is in good shape, and believe it will be on the governor's desk hopefully by this week or the end of next week."

Another issue the Farm Bureau hopes to promote to state lawmakers this session is affordable health insurance for farmers.

"The average age of farmers in Arkansas is increasing every year and the number of farmers is decreasing, and one of the largest impediments that goes with that is health insurance," Yates said.

"When premiums are high the way they are, with their monthly budget, they are unable to afford it. They've got to buy a tractor if they want to get started in agriculture, they've got to buy land, maybe cattle or livestock, or maybe build some poultry houses. When you're self-employed, you're paying 100% of your premium. So for a farmer or a young family to start farming, health insurance is a big hit to that monthly budget."

Yates said Farm Bureaus in other states have already started implementing a solution.

"What we are looking at and what some other state Farm Bureaus have done across the country is offer a health benefit plan as a member benefit, so they would be a member of the Farm Bureau and then would have access to a health benefit plan that would hopefully be more affordable for them on a monthly basis."