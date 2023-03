Earle, 1908: "I have been sick & working awful hard every day, so don't have much time to write." What had brought the pictured crowd out into the muddy, rutted street wasn't noted. The town was named for Confederate cavalry soldier Josiah Francis Earle by his wife, who built the station beside the railroad right-of-way.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203