Arkansas' revenue increases by $44M in February





Fueled by a jump in sales and use tax collections, Arkansas’ general revenue collections in February increased by $44 million, or 8.3%, over the same month a year ago to $572.4 million and beat the state’s latest forecast by $58.3 million, or 11.3%.

The state's sales and use tax collections increased by $29.9 million, or 13.1%, over a year go to $258.1 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $27 million, or 11.7 %, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Thursday morning in its monthly revenue report.

Finance department Secretary Larry Walther said revenue growth was above expectations again in February, demonstrating continued economic growth in Arkansas.

"Additionally, tax refunds are on track with the forecast as we enter the busiest months for filing," he said in a written statement.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state’s net tax revenue in February dipped by $4.6 million, or 1.1%, from the same month a year ago to $402.1 million, but exceeded the state’s Nov. 10 forecast by $55 million, or 16%.

February is the eighth month of fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30.

During the first eight months of fiscal 2023, the state’s total general revenue increased by $318.2 million, or 6.1%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $5.5 billion and beat the state’s forecast by $262.7 million, or 5%.

So far in fiscal 2023, the state’s net general revenue increased by $201.4 million, or 4.4%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $4.7 billion and outdistanced the state’s forecast by $250.2 million, or 5.6%.

The state has projected a general revenue surplus of nearly $600 million at the end of fiscal 2023.



