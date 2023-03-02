Bipartisan vote blocks Garland County pro-life resolution





Two Republican and two Democratic justices of the peace defeated a resolution Monday declaring Garland County a pro-life county.

The bipartisan majority comprised Democrats Thomas Anderson, District 2, and Esther Dixon, District 3, and Republicans Jason Braziel, District 8, and Larry Raney, District 13.

The Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee's 4-3 vote was unusual for the quorum court. Most items that come before it in committee advance to the full body by acclimation and don't require a roll call.

Levying property taxes, appropriating funds for county government, setting salary ranges and personnel policy for county employees are the quorum court's usual purview. Monday night's foray into a controversial social issue was unfamiliar territory.

The bipartisan majority questioned why the court would consider such an item, especially in light of the acrimony it caused at Monday night's hearing.

"That's not what we need in our county," Braziel said. "I'm as much for the rights of pro-life as anybody, but I don't think that's really our job here tonight."

Dixon concurred. She was the only woman elected to the 2019-20 and 2021-22 quorum courts. The current court's other woman, JP Debbie McGrew, R-District 10, was part of the 4-3 minority that supported the resolution.

"This resolution is outside the boundaries of our duties, responsibilities and our authority," Dixon said.

While JPs on both sides of the issue found consensus, the standing-room-only county courtroom was divided.

Close to two dozen people spoke during the public comment period, most in opposition to the resolution. Their words sparked displays of approbation and disapproval from the gallery, prompting several pleas for decorum from Chairman Raney.

"Please do not react," he said. "This is not a performance. This is a hearing. We're not here to have you boo."

BN Braughton's comments elicited one of the more full-throated reactions of the evening.

"If you terminated a pregnancy, you killed your own child," the chairman of the county's Young Republicans Committee said.

The comment came after several women told JPs they had gotten abortions or chose to continue pregnancies despite knowing their children would lead lives of dependency.

"Having a baby with a genetic defect is challenging, expensive and never-ending," Jane Browning, whose son, Paul, was born with Down syndrome, said. "In retrospect, I would always choose to continue my pregnancy, but I would never have the audacity to make that decision for any other woman."

Resolutions are statements of opinion that carry no authority, but some speakers said words can embolden people into action.

"This rhetoric matters," said the wife of an OB-GYN, "These words give people power, and that power could make someone come and hurt my family."

The resolution presumed the county had reached a consensus on the abortion issue, said many who opposed it. They asked its sponsor, JP Dayton Myers, R-District 7, for the basis of his declaration.

"The people of Garland County are pro-life," he said. "You can tell by the people who were elected."

Myers was referring to the quorum court's Republican majority, which grew to 10-3 after Micah Braughton defeated five-term incumbent Democrat Dave Reagan for the JP1 seat in November. He said the party's prominence on the court showed the majority of the county agreed with the Republicans' pro-life platform and statement of principles its county committee requires local candidates to sign.

Myers talked about the need for a pro-life resolution during the three-way Republican primary for the JP7 seat. A deputy grandknight in the local Knights of Columbus Council, Myers led the Catholic fraternal organization's effort to bring a baby box to the city of Hot Springs' Central Fire Station.

The state's Safe Haven Act allows parents to anonymously surrender newborns 30 days or younger to a medical provider, law enforcement agency or fire department and face no criminal liability.

"I think the behavior of the people here has shown we've allowed them to come speak, and they've repeatedly ignored the rules we've set out," Myers said. "I've enjoyed hearing from every one of y'all, but I don't see any reason why we shouldn't give this a do pass."

Raney thanked the audience, telling them he wished they would take a similar interest in other issues that come before the court.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for coming and speaking to us," he said. "It's very important that we hear what you have to say. I just wish that we could fill this courtroom like this when we're dealing with other issues that are just as important."