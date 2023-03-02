Camden shooting victim remembered as kind-hearted, aspirational

The family of Quintin Miller, the 17-year-old killed in a Camden shooting last week, held a press conference on the lawn of the Ouachita County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, calling for justice and harsher sentences for the individuals allegedly involved in the shooting.

Ebony Gulley, who is a public defender and a family member of Miller said, "We're here for a very serious matter. Exactly one week ago today, the life of Quintin Miller was tragically stolen from him, his family and this community. The probable cause affidavit reads that 'at approximately 3:15 officers (responded)' ... That means that exactly seven days ago, at this exact moment, Quintin was fighting to live. He did not survive."

Quintin's father, Torrey Miller, called for Prosecutor Margaret Wynne to seek first-degree murder charges in the shooting. Camden Police Sergeant Ashley Watts, when asked about the investigation, said, "We're still investigating. Everything is still being looked into right now."

Gulley ended the press conference saying that, as a public defender, she has recused herself from representing two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting and reiterated the call for more serious charges against them.

She opened the conference by saying the family held it to talk about who Quintin is, not who he was.

Bishop Robert Arnold delivered a prayer and spoke about mentoring Quintin in Camden Public Schools.

Miller's sister Trinity Clary said, "Quintin was a very genuine and positive person. He never got into any trouble in school or any trouble outside of school. If you knew him, you knew he had such a beautiful spirit, and he was a respectful young man. What happened to him due to this fatal altercation is downright disgusting to me."

Clary added, "We are pressing for maximum charges and the correct punishment for the young men who did this and who were involved in this fatal altercation."

Another sister, Karissma Clary, stated, "My brother Quintin was such a genuine, kind-hearted person, so laid back and cool, wouldn't hurt a soul but would stand on what's right. Quintin had dreams and his whole life ahead of him, and all that was taken away from him too soon. He loved playing football. He was just telling me that he made varsity team. He was so excited to start back playing football again."

She spoke of Miller's aspirations to get his commercial driver's license and open a trucking company to earn money for his family.

Karissma also said, "I would like to respectfully speak on [Camden Police Department] -- my family and I would love to get more and better updates on this case. We feel we have the right to know." Watts also invited anyone with information to call the Camden Police Department.

Jada Sims, another of Quintin's sisters, asked anyone with information on the shooting to report it to police and said a bank account in her name at Generations had been opened up to help with funeral costs for the family.

Quintin's father, Torrey Miller said, "No parents should ever have to experience this or go through this. We're here to speak about Quintin -- the beacon of bright light he was and is. He won't be forgotten... He was a hero to me. He was a better man than me at age 17. I feel like I let him down. I feel like I broke a promise to him."