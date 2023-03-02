LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Camp Taco offers Dylan Earl show free of charge

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:30 p.m.: Dylan Earl (No cover)

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St.; (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6 p.m.: Rob and Tyndall (Mojo Duo)

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800; robinsoncenter.com

8 p.m.: Home Free ($27.50-$54)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.;(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw ($12)

◼️ Willy D’s, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Legendary Shack Shakers, with Hillbilly Casino

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor and Matt Stone

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Anonymous

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

7 p.m.: Warren Zeiders, Austin Shell ($22-$25) sold-out

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7 p.m.: Best Dam Blues Jam, with Ben “Swamp Donkey” Brenner

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando’s Restaurante, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m. Rich Walker

Clarksdale, Miss.-based blues artist Lucious Spiller returns to Little Rock Friday for a show at Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $12. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Bryant Cummings)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Lucious Spiller Band ($12-$90)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective ($15)

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9-11 p.m.: The Gravel Yard

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

10 p.m.: Unraveled

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org

7 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Reagan Harville

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sam Allbright & the Southern Heat ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Jet 420

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute band) ($22-$30)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-9 p.m.: 96 Miles

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424

8 p.m.: Giovannie & The Hired Guns, with Austin Upchurch ($20-$25)

◼️ Uncork’d, 5501 Phoenix Ave.; (479) 434-5000

7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 p.m.: Showgirls

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Braydon Watts

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501)477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier

◼️ Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976

7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Arkansas State University Choir ($15)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5-7 p.m.: Wine & Roses ($5 for ASC members; $10 for non-members)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Company

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Pleasure P

◼️ Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Hillestad

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Takesha Meshe Kizart-Thomas: Opera in the Rock presents “The Phenomenal Woman” ($75)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Cherise Martini and The Peacekeepers

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Rev Room

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($8-$48)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Perfume, Silk

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sister Dynamite ($10)

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Tiko Brooks

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Post 7769, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary

2 and 7 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)

CABOT

◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444

8 p.m.: Stage Fright

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s

7 p.m.: Whiskey Halo

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

7 p.m.: Tennessee Jet ($15-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Boogie’s Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Silent Thunder

◼️ Kuntrys Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Aidan Johnston

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 214-3220; StoneCounty150.com

7 p.m.: The Cleverlys ($25)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill, 128 S Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

7 p.m.: The Tina Cossey Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Split Decision

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Grand Trio

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Crobot ($15)

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyard, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

5 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Nathan Davis

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary

2 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Haley Reinhart ($25-$30)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Vino’s

6-10 p.m.: Trash Panda

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St., Suite 102; (501) 607-5717; thejointargenta.com

7 p.m.: NAI Showcase: Dennis Chritton, Mark Hays, Stephen Koch at 7 p.m.; Michael Lee Collins, Kimball Davis, Roy Hale at 8 p.m. ($5)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano’s

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah, cq performs at The Hall in Little Rock at 8 p.m. May 14, and tickets, $109-$179, are on sale at ticketweb.com.

◼️ Charley Crockett performs at 7 p.m. April 21 in the Event Center at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, and tickets, $35-$55, are on sale at event.etix.com.

◼️ Josh Turner performs at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Event Center at Oaklawn, and tickets, $55-$75, are on sale.

◼️ Kansas performs at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at EACC.edu, or by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or at the college’s Fine Arts Center’s box office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.

◼️ Foo Fighters perform at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $46-$139.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting amptickets.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue’s information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com