LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Camp Taco offers Dylan Earl show free of charge

LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Dominic Delgado
◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
7:30 p.m.: Dylan Earl (No cover)
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St.; (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6 p.m.: Rob and Tyndall (Mojo Duo)
◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800; robinsoncenter.com
8 p.m.: Home Free ($27.50-$54)
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.;(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw ($12)
◼️ Willy D’s, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Legendary Shack Shakers, with Hillbilly Casino
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor and Matt Stone
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Anonymous
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
7 p.m.: Warren Zeiders, Austin Shell ($22-$25) sold-out
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
7 p.m.: Best Dam Blues Jam, with Ben “Swamp Donkey” Brenner
◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Rolando’s Restaurante, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6 p.m. Rich Walker
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show)
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Lucious Spiller Band ($12-$90)
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective ($15)
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9-11 p.m.: The Gravel Yard
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
10 p.m.: Unraveled
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org
7 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Reagan Harville
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sam Allbright & the Southern Heat ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Ashley Morris
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: Jet 420
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
8 p.m.: The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute band) ($22-$30)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-9 p.m.: 96 Miles
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424
8 p.m.: Giovannie & The Hired Guns, with Austin Upchurch ($20-$25)
◼️ Uncork’d, 5501 Phoenix Ave.; (479) 434-5000
7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
8 p.m.: Showgirls
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Braydon Watts
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Crestliner St.; (501)477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier
◼️ Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976
7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Arkansas State University Choir ($15)
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375; asc701.org
5-7 p.m.: Wine & Roses ($5 for ASC members; $10 for non-members)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Company
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Pleasure P
◼️ Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Hillestad
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Takesha Meshe Kizart-Thomas: Opera in the Rock presents “The Phenomenal Woman” ($75)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Cherise Martini and The Peacekeepers
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn
◼️ Rev Room
9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Trey Johnson
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($8-$48)
◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Perfume, Silk
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Sister Dynamite ($10)
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Chris Hatfield
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Tiko Brooks
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Post 7769, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769
8 p.m.: Honkytonk Kings
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary
2 and 7 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)
CABOT
◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444
8 p.m.: Stage Fright
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bare Naked J-Birds
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s
7 p.m.: Whiskey Halo
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-10 p.m.: Randall Shreve
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
7 p.m.: Tennessee Jet ($15-$20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Boogie’s Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Silent Thunder
◼️ Kuntrys Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
p.m.: The Doggones
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Aidan Johnston
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 214-3220; StoneCounty150.com
7 p.m.: The Cleverlys ($25)
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill, 128 S Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
7 p.m.: The Tina Cossey Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Split Decision
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Grand Trio
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Crobot ($15)
◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyard, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com
5 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Nathan Davis
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary
2 p.m.: Yarn/Wire in Forest Concerts ($30; $15 students; free for children under 12)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: Haley Reinhart ($25-$30)
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden
◼️ Vino’s
6-10 p.m.: Trash Panda
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St., Suite 102; (501) 607-5717; thejointargenta.com
7 p.m.: NAI Showcase: Dennis Chritton, Mark Hays, Stephen Koch at 7 p.m.; Michael Lee Collins, Kimball Davis, Roy Hale at 8 p.m. ($5)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Byron Hayes
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano’s
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Amythyst Kiah, cq performs at The Hall in Little Rock at 8 p.m. May 14, and tickets, $109-$179, are on sale at ticketweb.com.
◼️ Charley Crockett performs at 7 p.m. April 21 in the Event Center at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, and tickets, $35-$55, are on sale at event.etix.com.
◼️ Josh Turner performs at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Event Center at Oaklawn, and tickets, $55-$75, are on sale.
◼️ Kansas performs at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at EACC.edu, or by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or at the college’s Fine Arts Center’s box office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.
◼️ Foo Fighters perform at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $46-$139.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting amptickets.com.
